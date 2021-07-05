Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 tipped to launch August 11

There are several Samsung products in the works, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4. Presumably they’ll launch at an Unpacked event, but when will that be?

According to a report from Korea’s Daily , an unnamed Samsung executive has allegedly confirmed the date and time. If this source is legit, it means the next wave of Galaxy products could arrive at 10am ET on August 11.

That date certainly sounds convincing, given Samsung’s tendency to launch its late 2021 devices during the month of August. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 10 arrived on August 5 and August 7, respectively, though the previous year’s Galaxy Note 9 launched much later on August 23.

Leaker @Frontron has also posted what they claim is a teaser image for the next Unpacked, seemingly confirming both the date and time of the event.

Galaxy UNPACKED 2021 August 11, 2021 10am EST

However, it’s worth pointing out that this image is just text, and contains no specialized artwork that Unpacked announcements usually include. It could easily be something someone threw together in MS Paint.

But without any official confirmation from Samsung itself, there’s no way of telling how true this date is. An executive who wants to stay anonymous isn’t the best source of information, after all.

The main star of the event is likely to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which may well cement its position as ‘the new note’ by the time things are done. Not only will it come with the classic folding interior display (7.5 inches if rumors are to be believed), FCC documents have also revealed that it will come with support for the S Pen stylus. Rumor has it that there may be an under-display camera on the inside as well, as well as an official IP water resistance rating.

Meanwhile, the Z Flip 3 is said to continue the clamshell foldable design, and rumors indicate that it may come with a dual-lens rear camera and a larger cover display than its predecessors.

Also set to make an appearance at Unpacked is the new Galaxy Watch 4, which will be running a brand new version of Wear OS. We may well be seeing the Galaxy Buds 2 at the event as well, if rumors are to be believed.

We’ll bring you more info on the next Unpacked event as and when we hear it, so stay tuned to Tom’s Guide for all the latest news and rumors.