Samsung Galaxy Book Pro leak just revealed MacBook Pro rival

We could be just around the corner from a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro launch, with the electronics giant expected to showcase its premium laptop at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. But you don’t have to wait a full week to clap eyes on the new MacBook Pro rival.

Prolific leaker Evan Blass is showing some pretty impressive Galaxy Book Pro animations via Twitter that provide a 360-degree look at the upcoming release. On display, you’ll see both the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360, seen in Blass’ animated tweet in a navy blue form factor, is a convertible, featuring a touchscreen, S Pen, keyboard, multiple USB Type-C ports, headphone jack, and microSD card slot.

Check out these Galaxy Book Pro animations: https://t.co/cn304V7Tr0 pic.twitter.com/fSoBzusfhwApril 21, 2021 See more

As far as the Galaxy Book Pro, it appears in white, with two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. Both Samsung models resemble Microsoft's Surface line in many ways, due to their slick, svelte nature and hinge along with the inclusion of the S Pen. However, we’re still waiting on concrete specs for the upcoming Galaxy Book Pro models.

Previous leaks have indicated that the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will feature an OLED screen in either 13.3 inches and 15.6 inches. The laptop is expected to be powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core processor and Iris Xe integrated graphics. The Galaxy Book Pro, the smaller of the two, is said to feature a more traditional form factor that will include a 13.3- or 15.6-inch OLED screen with Intel 11th-generation processors and the option for Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU.