Saatva’s cheapest mattress is now just $715 – but not for much longer

Luxury sleep brand Saatva makes some of the most desirable handcrafted mattresses in America, and until 14 December you can save up to $219 on the Modern Foam Mattress, Saatva’s cheapest option for adults. The Modern Foam arrived very quietly this year and is a medium-firm foam and latex mattress suited to couples and side sleepers in particular.

With this time-limited 10% saving, the Modern Foam is down to $715.50 for a twin size, with a queen costing $1,345.50 in the Saatva mattress sale. So when we say this is Saatva’s cheapest mattress for adults, it’s only marginally cheaper than the award-winning Classic (now down to $798 at Saatva), which sits near the top of our best mattress guide.

The Saatva Modern Foam sports a quilted organic cotton cover and is constructed with layers of polyfoam, gel-infused memory foam and open-cell polyfoam to boost breathability. Natural latex provides zoned lumbar support, with a plush top relieving pressure points (hips, shoulders, knees) when you’re sleeping on your side. 10% off is a decent saving, but Saatva has warned that prices will change as of 14 December, so you don’t have long if you fancy this one - or another Saatva - at the current price.

Saatva Modern Foam mattress: from Saatva Modern Foam mattress: from $795 $715.50 at Saatva

Save up to $219 - The biggest saving is on the split king size, with a queen reduced to $1,345.50 (was $1,495). Saatva recommends the Modern Foam mattress for couples and side sleepers in particular, though it’s comfortable for back and stomach sleepers too. Natural latex in the lumbar area provides lower back support, which is appealing if you have back pain. This is the biggest saving we’ve seen on the Modern Foam yet as it’s relatively new, but it’s due to end on 14 December so you don’t have long.

Saatva makes a growing range of handcrafted American mattresses and we’ve spent over a year sleeping on its most famous offering, the luxury innerspring Classic (read our Saatva Classic mattress review for the full lowdown). It’s an excellent mattress and not much pricier than the Modern Foam. In fact, the Modern Foam is only $3 cheaper than the Classic in a twin XL size and $6 cheaper in a split king, but it’s $100 cheaper in most other sizes.

The Saatva Modern Foam also places a lot of emphasis on cooling, as it should - hot sleepers usually run a mile from foam beds because they’re notorious for trapping heat, but that isn’t the case here (or with any of the best memory foam mattresses). That’s because Saatva has used cooling gel-infused memory foam and breathable natural latex, along with high-airflow convoluted foam that draws excess heat away from the body.

There are plenty of other dedicated cooling mattresses around, and some of them, such as the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress, are far cheaper (the all-foam Chill starts from $499 at Cocoon). But if you want a Saatva that’s contouring, comfortable, cooling and made from foam and latex, with not a coil in sight, then the Modern Foam is a good choice.

You also get to test it for 180 nights at home to make sure it’s right for you. If you change your mind during the trial, Saatva will refund your money - but you will have to pay a $99 fee to return it, which many other leading mattress brands don’t charge for. There’s a 12-year warranty here too, which is above average (10 years) for foam mattresses.

This isn’t a mattress in a box so expect it to be delivered flat and ready to sleep on; Saatva offers free white glove delivery to your bedroom of choice and, if you arrange it in advance, it will remove your old mattress too.

The current mattress sale carries on from Cyber Monday and is due to end on 14 December. So if you want to save 10% on the Modern Foam, or any Saatva product priced under $2,750 – the brand’s best mattress toppers are also on sale – then now is the time to shop. For larger orders worth $2,750 or more, you can save 15% at Saatva before the current sale ends.

