The Saatva Latex Pillow is rarely on sale — so don't miss this chance to save up to $60 when you buy a pair

Need a plush, yet supportive pillow? The Saatva Latex Pillow checks those boxes and more, but the catch? It’s rarely on sale. The good news is that you can now save up to $60 on a pair of Saatva Latex Pillows at Saatva , with the price of two queen pillows dropping from $330 to $290.

Saatva is a brand that has earned top positions in all our guides to the best sleep products, with the Saatva Classic mattress earning the title of best mattress of 2025 after our team reviewed it. The brand's high-quality materials and meticulous attention to detail in the craft of its products is what makes Saatva stand out, and it's why we voted the Latex Pillow our top luxury pick in this year's best pillow of the year guide. In our reviewer's words, "It delivers hotel-level comfort and support".

We don't often see regular Saatva bedding sales, and the current bundle offer is the best Saatva mattress sale we’ve ever seen for the Latex Pillow. For this reason, we'd recommend you shop the Memorial Day mattress sales now so you don't miss out. Let’s take a closer look at what makes this pillow worth it...

Saatva Latex Pillow: queen was $330 now $290 for a pair at Saatva

This is one of the few pillows in our guide which scored 5 out of 5 in our Saatva Latex Pillow review for comfort, support, temperature regulation and pressure relief. Crafted from a shredded latex core wrapped in down-alternative fibers, it guarantees a plush yet supportive feel for all sleeping styles. You can choose your ideal pillow loft from two options: standard and high. While this pillow is rarely discounted, you can now find a pair of queen Saatva Latex pillows at $40 off in this year's Saatva Memorial Day mattress sale, which drops the total MSRP from $330 to $290. A king set, on the other hand is now $60 off, the total MSRP amounting to $310 (was $370). This also includes a 45-night sleep trial, one-year warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (200+ reviews)

Why we recommend the Saatva Latex pillow

The Saatva Latex pillow is a great all rounder. During the testing period, our reviewer was impressed by the pillow's excellent temperature regulation thanks to the natural breathability of latex and the moisture-wicking organic cotton cover. This means it is also a great option for hot sleepers, preventing overheating.

It was also found to be perfect for all positions. Our lead tester was a combination sleeper who mainly alternated between side and stomach sleeping during the testing period. She found it supportive and comfortable in all positions. If you're a back sleeper, she recommends getting the lower loft option to keep the spine aligned.

Worried about maintenance? The Saatva latex pillows rarely requires any fluffing up and will naturally hold its shape, remaining supportive throughout the night. You can also machine-wash the organic cotton cover and tumble dry it on a medium-heat, but be sure not to wash the inner latex core. The brand recommends washing your pillows twice a year and replacing them once every three years, which is longer-lasting than most others you can find in the market (read our guide to how often you should change your pillows for more details).