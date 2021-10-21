Red Sox vs Astros live stream: How to watch ALCS Game 6 online mlb

The Red Sox vs Astros live stream has Houston looking to eliminate Boston and move on to their third World Series in five years. But if the Red Sox had a reason to be optimistic about forcing a game seven, it lies with who they'll be facing in this MLB live stream.

Red Sox vs Astros time, tv channel The Red Sox vs Astros game is Friday (Oct. 22).

• Time — 8:08 p.m. ET / 5:08 p.m. PT / 1:08 a.m. BST

For the second time this series, Nathan Eovaldi will start against Luis Garcia. The two righties started game two against each other with Garcia getting chased after just one inning.

The Red Sox took Garcia for five runs on two hits and three walks and even hit a grand slam in the first inning of game two. On the other end, Eovaldi faired much better than Garcia, holding the Astros to just three runs over 5.2 innings of work.

The Astros will look to continue the dominance they've shown at the plate over the last two games, scoring nine runs in each win. Yordan Alvarez has really stepped up over that stretch. He has a hit in every game this series, but combined for five hits in games four and five with a homer and four runs batted in.

Since their 12-run outburst in game three, the Red Sox' bats have quieted. Enrique Hernandez, who was on fire this series has just one hit in his last nine at bats, while Xander Bogaerts is looking to bounce back from a 0-for-4 game five.

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the Red Sox. The over/under is 8.5.

How to watch Red Sox vs Astros live stream from anywhere

Red Sox vs Astros live streams in the US

In the US, Red Sox vs Astros is going to be broadcast on FS1, which are available with most cable packages and Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Red Sox vs Astros game is Friday (Oct. 22) at 8:08 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Red Sox vs Astros live streams in the UK

You can watch Red Sox vs Astros live across the pond at 1:08 a.m. local BST Saturday morning. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for FS1's coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Red Sox vs Astros live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Red Sox vs Astros live streams in Canada on SportsNet.