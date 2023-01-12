Ravens vs Bengals live stream: How to watch Wild Card game of the NFL Playoffs online

The Ravens vs Bengals live stream catches two teams that offer football fans a playoff edition of their AFC North rivalry! Baltimore is back in the postseason after missing out on the playoffs last season. Cinci, on the other hand, is not only back in the playoffs, but hoping this NFL live stream is just their first step towards back-to-back AFC Championships.

The Ravens vs Bengals channel, start time The Ravens vs Bengals live stream airs Sunday (Jan. 15)

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST / 11:15 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or on NFL Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)



The AFC North Champion Bengals (12-4) still have a bad tase in their mouth from last year’s three-point Super Bowl loss to the Rams, but this year’s team has done everything in their power to make sure they get another crack at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was again a top-five quarterback with a passer rating over 100 while also leading the NFL’s 8th best offense in both yards-per-game (360ypg) and points-per-game (26ppg). The 26-year-old was helped by wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins who both posted 1,000 yards seasons for the second straight year.

The Ravens (10-7) are facing a bit of a conundrum at quarterback this week. The 2019 MVP, Lamar Jackson has not played since suffering a knee injury in Week 13 against the Broncos. It’s possible that Jackson returns for this playoff game as he has reportedly told people he’s trending to a return. However, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says “people who have watched [Jackson] are not so sure [he will return this week].” Jackson did help lead the Ravens to a 32-19 win over the Bengals in Week 5. Over the last three seasons Jackson has missed 11 games. With Jackson in their lineup, Baltimore averages 27ppg as opposed to 17 ppg without him.

The other options for a signal caller are Tyler Huntley who made four of the Ravens’ last five starts going 2-2 and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions, but he suffered a concussion in Week 17 and is also dealing with a shoulder injury. Rookie third-stringer Anthony Brown started last week against these same Bengals and threw two picks in his first career start as Baltimore took a 27-16 loss.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Bengals as 7-point favorites against the Ravens. The Ravens are making their making their 10th playoff appearance in 15 seasons with John Harbaugh as their head coach.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

How to watch Ravens vs Bengals live stream from anywhere

Ravens vs Bengals live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Ravens vs Bengals live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 15).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add-on).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network.

Sling Orange & Blue costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Ravens vs Bengals live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2022 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Ravens vs Bengals live streams for free

Ravens vs Bengals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Ravens vs Bengals on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Ravens vs Bengals live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Ravens vs Bengals live streams in Canada

Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Ravens vs Bengals live streams in Canada.

Ravens vs Bengals live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Ravens vs Bengals live stream on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at $25 per month.