PS5 and Xbox Series X coming to GameStop on Black Friday — how to get yours

GameStop has officially unveiled its Black Friday 2020 deals, but the biggest deal has nothing to do with discounts. The games retailer will give shoppers to score a PS5 or Xbox Series X on Black Friday, though you'll have to head to your local store if you want a shot at getting one.

According to a press release, GameStop will have "limited stock, in-store only" of the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 27. If you want to take a shot at getting one in person, you'll likely need to head to your local store very early that day.

Other notable GameStop Black Friday deals starting Nov. 27 include Marvel's Avengers for $26.99, NBA 2K21 for $26.99, The Last of Us Part II for $29.99 and Ghost of Tsushima for $39.99. The retailer will also be carrying Nintendo's special Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle for $299.

Don't want to brave the in-person retail rush? Sony has confirmed that the PS5 will be sold exclusively online when it launches this week (November 12 in the U.S., November 19 in the U.K.) at most major retailers. Walmart will be doing a staggered rollout on release day, offering multiple time slots for shoppers to try and snag their system.

We'll be tracking the best Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals all month long, so be sure to check back often for your latest chance to score a next-gen console — and save on games and accessories.