Prime Day Xbox Series X restock live right now

While this may not technically be a Prime Day deal, Amazon has restocked the Xbox Series X as we enter the second day of the retailer's annual sales event.

Both the flagship Xbox Series X and the all-digital Xbox Series S, are currently in stock at the online mega-retailer. Act fast though, stock of the console usually doesn't stick around for long.

Xbox Series X: £449 @ Amazon

Amazon has restocked the Xbox Series X on the second day of Prime Day sales. Microsoft's next-gen console likely won't stick around for long, so get yours while stock is available. Microsoft's flagship gaming console is a true next-gen powerhouse and is the ideal machine to take advantage of the excellent Xbox Game Pass subscription service. View Deal

Xbox Series S: £249 @ Amazon

Amazon has restocked the all-digital Xbox Series S on the second day of Prime Day sales. This remarkably compact console is perfect playing the wealth of titles on Xbox Game Pass and still offers next-gen performance and a custom SSD. While the Xbox Series S has been easier to get hold off than its more powerful sibling, it's still worth grabbing while stocks last. View Deal

This restock is part of the various Prime Day Xbox Series X deals that are currently running. Right now you can save money on a wide variety of Xbox Series X games and Xbox Series X accessories.

Whether you've had your Xbox Series X since launch, or just finally secured your console in this latest Amazon restock, now is the perfect time to get everything you need for a full summer of gaming.

It was widely assumed that Amazon wouldn't restock any consoles during the Prime Day window, as it would instead choose to focus on the large number of deals currently being offered. That obviously isn't the case, and the retailer has decided that now is the perfect time to open the floodgate for eager gamers to secure a brand new Xbox.

If this restock sells out before you're able to checkout, or you'd just prefer to buy your console from an alternative retailer, make sure to bookmark our Xbox Series X restock guide. This regularly updated guide will keep you informed on the latest stock information and updated so you never miss a drop.