<a id="elk-47810317-b62f-46aa-a46d-513169d2d996"></a><h2 id="roll-out-the-red-carpet-2">Roll out the red carpet...</h2><div class="see-more see-more--clipped" id="1966202487171633567"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet hawk-ignore" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The red carpet is rolled out&hellip; the countdown to the 77th Emmy Awards is on. Tune in this Sunday, Sept. 14, 8e/5p on CBS and Parmamount+.#Emmys #CBS #77thEmmyAwards pic.twitter.com/dnqmkf8HEf<a href="https://twitter.com/cantworkitout/status/1966202487171633567">September 11, 2025</a></p></blockquote><div class="see-more__filter"></div></div><p id="d8d37afa-1e99-4c46-a0d2-12dc13d92545">Welcome all! TV's biggest night in television is just getting underway, and we're kicking off our Emmys 2025 live blog to keep you up to date on all the latest winners, viral moments, and red carpet coverage. The show doesn't technically begin for another hour, but Hollywood's biggest stars are already schmoozing on the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.</p><p>Don't expect biting celebrity roasts like those delivered by previous Emmy hosts. Comedian Nate Bargatze says he's bringing his signature nice-guy humor to the ceremony &mdash; and he may have even found a way to keep acceptance speeches short. Every Emmy winner gets 45 seconds to say their piece, but for every second they keep rambling on, $1,000 will be docked from Bargatze&rsquo;s charitable donation to the Boys and Girls Club of America. The pot starts at $100,000, and we'll see how much Chatty Katies have whittled that down by the end of the night. I don't know about you, but that's exactly the kind of chaotic gremlin energy I watch these shows for. <em> &mdash; Alyse Stanley</em></p>