Where to buy Xbox Series X UK — latest stock updates from Game, Currys, Amazon, and more

Where to buy Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is one of the toughest questions of 2020, as the consoles appear to be sold out worldwide. We've not been able to find any retailers with stock available in the U.K. And we're not expecting that situation to change before the end of the year.
But there is some hope, as U.K. retailers appear to be getting some stock replenishment in small spurts. Currys is expected to have more Xbox Series X stock in at 1 p.m. today And Game is also has a fresh batch of Xbox Series X bundles available for pre-order and due to be released December 24.
If you're fed up with looking for an Xbox Series X you could try your hand at getting a PS5, as it's been released in the U.K. However, stocks are also very low; check out our handy where to buy PS5 in the U.K. guide for a helping hand.
While more stock is expected to come this month, the Xbox Series X and Series S shortages could extend into next year.
"We'll have supply cranking up over the next, what, four, five, six months," Xbox chief financial officer Tim Stuart told attendees at the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment virtual conference. "And that's when I expect to see really that demand profile start to be met."
To help you be in with a chance of securing one of Microsoft’s new consoles, we’ve rounded up the main U.K. retailers currently offering the consoles; just remember to check back to see which have stock in.
Xbox Series X and Series S stock (checked every 15 minutes)
Xbox Series X and Series S at Microsoft
Xbox Series X: £449.99 at Microsoft
Xbox Series X at Amazon UK
Xbox Series X: £449.99 at Amazon UK
Xbox Series X and Series S at Game
Xbox Series X bundles: pre-order at Game
Xbox Series X and Series S at Currys
Xbox Series X and Series S: from £249 at Currys
Xbox Series X and Series S at Argos
Xbox Series X and Series S: pre-order at Argos
Xbox Series X and Series S at Smyths
Xbox Series X and Series S: on sale at Smyths from £249
Xbox Series X at ShopTo
Xbox Series X: £449.85 at ShopTo
Xbox Series X and Series S at Very
Xbox Series X and Series S: from £249 at Very.co.uk
Xbox Series X at Box
Xbox Series X: £449 at Box.co.uk
Xbox Series X at Simply Games
Xbox Series X: £449.99 at Simply Games
Xbox Series X at Tesco
Xbox Series X and Series S: from £249 at Tesco
If you end up struggling to find an Xbox Series X or Series S, then as disappointing as that might seem, we expect more retailers to offer stock as the year rolls on to 2021.