Prime Day Xbox Series X deals 2023 — sales to expect

Get ready, gamers! Prime Day 2023 will begin on July 11. If you're an Xbox fan, that means the first Prime Day Xbox Series X deals of the season are right around the corner. While we don't expect to see significant discounts on the console itself, Prime Day is generally an excellent time to score deals on the best Xbox Series X games and essential accessories.

We also predict we'll see some noteworthy discounts on Microsoft's Xbox Series S console. Now that a 1TB model has been announced (ships September 1), retailers will be itching to offload "older" Xbox Series S consoles.

So whether you're looking for a discounted console or or hoping to expand your gaming library, here are the best Xbox Series X Prime Day deals you can shop now through Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Xbox Series X deals

Xbox Series X console

Xbox Series S 1TB preorder: for $349 @ Amazon

Clad entirely in black, the new Xbox Series S console sports 1TB of storage space (instead of the 512GB found on its predecessor). With no disc drive, the extra storage is bound to come in handy. It's set to release on September 1.

Xbox Series X: for $499 @ Amazon

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. It's not on sale right now, but we could see a bundle discount come Prime Day.

Xbox Series S: for $299 @ Best Buy

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. There's no disc drive on this console, it's designed exclusively for digital games. Note: This bundle includes nine in-game cosmetics and virtual currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.

Xbox Series X games

Gears Tactics: was $39 now $14 @ Amazon

This strategy spinoff of the Xbox exclusive series Gears of War, tasks you with commanding a squad of soldiers against overwhelming odds. It offers an immersive story and rewarding gameplay. It's a spin off done right.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The clear frontrunner for Game of the Year 2022, Elden Ring is the latest tough-as-nails action RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki at the team at From Software. With worldbuilding from George R.R. Martin venture to the Lands Between and fight challenging foes in an effort to become the Elden Lord. Just be warned, Elden Ring won't be bested without a fight.