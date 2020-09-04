Portugal vs. Croatia live stream: How to watch Nations League soccer

Portugal vs. Croatia start time and channels The Portugal vs. Croatia match gets underway at 2:45 p.m. EDT/11:45 a.m. PDT on Saturday (Sept. 5). ABC is broadcasting the match in the US while Sky Sports has the UK coverage.

The Portugal vs. Croatia live stream tomorrow sees the start of a new Nations League campaign, which will (as usual) put Europe's leading soccer teams against one another as a way to interject some excitement into international friendlies. And if Portugal is going to defend its title, the road back to the final starts with a group stage game against Croatia this Saturday.

Portugal may be missing a key figure when it squares off against Croatia, runners-up in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo may have to sit out the Portugal vs. Croatia match with a foot injury, which could level the playing field considerably.

Watching the Portugal vs. Croatia live stream is easy if you know were to look. We can help you find out who's broadcasting this Nations League match and how to use a VPN to help you live stream the match if it's not available in your area.

How can I use a VPN to watch Portugal vs. Croatia

If you happen to be some place where the Portugal vs. Croatia live stream isn't readily available, a virtual private network, or VPN, can come to your rescue. With a VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from anywhere in the world, giving you access to live streams of the Portugal vs. Croatia match that are available in other parts of the world.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Portugal vs. Croatia live streams in the U.S.

You can watch Portugal vs. Croatia on ABC in the U.S., which means that anyone with a TV and an HD antenna can pick up the broadcast. You're not so lucky if you want to live stream the match. ABC's sports coverage streams on ESPN.com and the ESPN app (Android, iOS) and to watch Portugal vs. Croatia on those platforms, you'll need to sign in with your cable or satellite TV provider's login credentials. That means cord cutters will need to find another to watch the match.

That alternative could be a subscription streaming TV service, as you can log in to ESPN with your sign-in information from a number of services. Sling TV is your cheapest option at $30 a month.

Portugal vs. Croatia live streams in the UK

Sky Sports carries the Portugal vs. Croatia match in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7:45 p.m. If you don't subscribe to Sky Sports, a day pass through Now TV costs £9.99.

Portugal vs. Croatia live streams in Canada

If you don't live in a part of Canada that features ABC, you can always turn to UEFA's website for Portugal vs. Croatia. The European governing body says the match will be available at UEFA.TV for Canadian fans.

Portugal vs. Croatia live streams in other regions

Here's a sampling of where you watch Portugal vs. Croatia in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: TNT Brazil, TNT Go, Esporte Interativo Plus

TNT Brazil, TNT Go, Esporte Interativo Plus Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia, Nova TV

Sportklub 1 Croatia, Nova TV France: L'Equipe Web, Molotov, L'Equipe, Free

L'Equipe Web, Molotov, L'Equipe, Free Germany: DAZN

DAZN India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV Indonesia: Mola TV App, Mola TV, mola.tv

Mola TV App, Mola TV, mola.tv Ireland: Virgin TV Go, SKY GO Extra, Virgin Media Two, Sky Sports Red Button

Virgin TV Go, SKY GO Extra, Virgin Media Two, Sky Sports Red Button Israel: Sport 1, Sport 4

Sport 1, Sport 4 Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Portugal: RTP Play, Sport TV1, Match Player, RTP 1, Sport TV LIVE

RTP Play, Sport TV1, Match Player, RTP 1, Sport TV LIVE Puerto Rico: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

For more regions, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.