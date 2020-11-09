Patriots vs Jets live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

Patriots vs Jets time, tv channel The Patriots vs Jets live stream begins at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday, Nov. 9 on ESPN.

The Patriots vs Jets live stream doesn't promise a lot of great ball play on Monday night, as the 2-5 Pats visit the winless Jets. Each team has failed to find its footing this year, with profound difficulty moving the ball, especially in passing.

But New England occasionally pulls things together to get a win, and they are heavily favored to pull off another victory in this low-key NFL live stream.

Monday's NFL live stream will present nothing close to the team that Patriot's head coach Bill Belichick had expected to field this year. Of course the loss of quarterback Tom Brady, one of the best QBs in the history of the game, was bound to hurt. But hopes had been high that Cam Newton could step in to throw solid games against rivals. That's generally not happened. He has thrown just two touchdown passes all season (Brady has 20) and has tossed 7 interceptions. Overall the Patriots rank just 29th in passing offense.

Fortunately for Newton and co, they aren't up against much resistance. The Jets defense ranks last in the NFL in points allowed, yards allowed, passing yards allowed and first downs allowed. Ouch. As for their own passing game, the Jets don't have much to offer, either. Quarterback Sam Darnold is playing about as poorly as Cam Newton, with just three touchdown throws this season (but six interceptions). What's more, injuries have taken away his top targets. The status of wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman are both up in the air following a groin injury and concussion, respectively.

With two of the weakest teams in the NFL going at each other, viewers of the NFL live stream probably won't see a lot of brilliant plays on either side.

How to watch Patriots vs Jets live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" and you can't watch the Patriots vs Jets live stream, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.







Patriots vs Jets live streams in the US

In the US, Patriots vs Jets is going to be carried on ESPN, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday, Nov. 9.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers ESPN and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix.

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local Fox and NBC affiliates.

Patriots vs Jets live streams for free

If you just want to watch Patriots vs Jets on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Patriots vs Jets live streams in the UK

You can watch Patriots vs Jets live across the pond, even if it is an an ungodly hour of 1:15 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season. It's on the Sky Sports NFL channel.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Patriots vs Jets live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Patriots vs Jets live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.