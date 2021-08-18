Patriots vs Eagles live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL preseason game online

The Patriots vs Eagles live stream puts two teams against each other who have been battling all week in joint practices. Who will get the last laugh after this NFL live stream ?

Patriots vs Eagles channel, start time The Patriots vs Eagles live stream will begin Thursday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. It will air on the NFL Network.

NFL teams often schedule joint training camp sessions with other franchises around the league during their summer workouts. It helps change things up from the monotony of hitting and blocking and practicing against the same people every day for a month. The Patriots and the Eagles have enjoyed such a set up this week.

Each team has their own position battles to figure out and neither team has named a starter for the upcoming regular season. Each team has a veteran challenging a young arm. For the Patriots they have 10-year vet Cam Newton taking on rookie and 15th overall pick Mac Jones. Neither were able to put the ball in the endzone in their first preseason game last week against Washington. Newton started that game and played most of the first quarter. He completed 4-of-7 pass attempts for 49 yards. Jones took over late in the first quarter and went on to play a little over two quarters. He completed 13-of-19 pass attempts for 87 yards. No official word on who will start Thursday night.

With the Eagles, it’s a little clearer as to who their number one quarterback will be for the season: Jalen Hurts is the heavy favorite. The second-year QB started last week against the Steelers and completed 3-of-7 pass attempts, but was hampered by drops from Jalen Reagor and Zach Ertz. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco came in late in the first quarter and on his second pass attempt hit Quez Watkins on a bubble screen. The 23-year-old wide receiver took it 79 yards for the Eagles' only touchdown of the game. Watkins was a sixth-round pick in 2020 and has been considered a well-kept secret weapon of the Eagles. “I guess he’s not a secret anymore,” Eagles’ quarterback Hurts said of Watkins.

While Watkins impressed last week for the Eagles, so did the Patriots’ running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The rookie fourth-round pick rattled off 127 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries in his pro debut. Both his touchdown runs came in the fourth quarter. First, he ran one in from the one-yard-line, then broke a 91-yard touchdown run to seal the win for the Patriots.

The Eagles host the Patriots as 1.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 39.

How to watch Patriots vs Eagles live stream with a VPN

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Patriots vs Eagles live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Patriots vs Eagles live streams in the US

In the US, Patriots vs Eagles is going to be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on Thursday (August 19) on the NFL Network, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV .

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with the NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: No pre-season games are included, so the Patriots vs Eagles game won't be on NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to watch Patriots vs Eagles live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include preseason games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign in to your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Patriots vs Eagles.

Patriots vs Eagles live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Patriots vs Eagles on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Also, the NFL Game Pass can be purchased for $99 and will allow you to live stream 28 preseason football games. This is ONLY for NFL Preseason games. You cannot live stream NFL regular season games using NFL Game Pass.

The Patriots vs Eagles live stream starts at 12:30 a.m. BST Friday morning.

Patriots vs Eagles live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Patriots vs Eagles live streams in Canada. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.