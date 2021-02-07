Paramount Plus cost, commercial, movies, shows, release date and what you need to know

Paramount Plus isn't a new streaming service as much as it's a rebranding of one that's already available. Arriving soon to replace and add to CBS All Access, Paramount Plus looks to make that service one that can compete with the other Pluses in the neighborhood (Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Discovery Plus), plus Peacock and HBO Max.

ViacomCBS either believes that either Paramount has more cache with audiences or that every service's name needs to have an indicator that it has "more." As a result, the company is going to rebrand and expand CBS All Access as Paramount Plus.

Last year, CEO Bob Bakish said that "Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling." Whereas CBS is just a channel.

Paramount Plus cost

New pricing has not been announced, and you could expect CBS All Access' $5.99 per month with ads and $9.99 per month ad-free payments to continue. The announcement of a release date would have been a good time to declare new pricing.

Paramount Plus commercial

A true squad assembled on the fictious Mount Paramount, to promote the streaming service launch in a big Super Bowl commercial. That means you've got everybody from Patrick Stewart to Dora the Explorer, from Stephen Colbert to Beavis and Butt-Head. Even Spongebob Squarepants and Jeff Probst showed up.

The newly christened streaming service launches in the U.S. and Latin America on March 4, Nordic countries on March 25 and then in Australia in mid-2021. Canada will see the service rebranding on March 4, but not get the expanded content until later this year.

But why would you subscribe?

Paramount Plus movies

Paramount Plus has yet to formally announce its movies launch list, aside from The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run a streaming exclusive to the service.

That being said, we can already predict where it's going based on what's been on CBS All Access. The service plays home to classics like The Godfather trilogy, iconic films like Friday the 13th, Rosemary's Baby and Airplane.

We look forward to learning more, and soon.

Paramount Plus shows

You shouldn't lose anything from CBS All Access, so expect Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight and more. The Offer, an original series based on the behind-the-scenes process of producing The Godfather, is on the table.

The four other marquee Paramount Plus shows announced include Lioness, a spy drama series from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone), a reboot of Behind the Music, The Real Criminal Minds (a true crimes version of the CBS drama) and a revival of the comedy series The Game.

Paramount Plus will incorporate more of the ViacomCBS portfolio's live news and sports content, collecting shows and movies from both CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and the Paramount Network.