OnePlus Watch price just leaked — look out, Apple Watch 3

The OnePlus Watch was already confirmed to be officially unveiled at the OnePlus 9 launch event taking place today (March 23), but we’ve already got a solid indication of how much it’ll cost ahead of the live stream.

The leak comes from trusted insider Ishan Agarwal who took to Twitter to confirm that the OnePlus Watch will start from €150 in European markets. This would convert to around $178/£128.

Curiously, Agarwal was quick to advise people not to covert the European price tag into local currencies, claiming “it will be different.” However, we still expect the smartwatch to retail in roughly the same ballpark price stateside.

OnePlus Watch will start at around €150 for the European/EU Market.Official Renders of Black & Silver versions below.Do NOT Convert to your own currencies and assume the price! It will be different. #OnePlus9Series #OnePlusWatch pic.twitter.com/j8e1Hi9rnoMarch 22, 2021 See more

While every leak needs to be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau already confirmed that the watch would be sold at an “affordable price point.” So the pieces all fit.

If accurate, then the OnePlus Watch would undercut plenty of its competitors. Including the Amazfit GTS 2 and it would be significantly cheaper than devices from market-leaders like the Apple Watch 3 (now the Apple Watch SE for all intense purposes) and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

While we’re poised to see more of the OnePlus Watch at the upcoming OnePlus event, we already have a very solid idea of what the watch will look like courtesy of Unbox Therapy .

The watch itself looks startlingly similar to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, due to the round face, rubber strap that tucks into itself, and two buttons on the right-hand side. It’s a slick, if not particularly groundbreaking, design.

Further leaks (via Voice ) have hinted that the watch will be available in multiple special editions, including a Cobalt Alloy model with a leather band and a more classy enclosure as well as a Cyberpunk 2077 edition — which we’d probably have been more excited about a few months ago.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Featurewise the wearable is reportedly chasing the fitness crowd , with Agarwal tweeting that the watch will be “packed in terms of at least workout features.” To this end, we’d love to see built-in GPS, but considering the affordable price tag that is likely wishful thinking.

Battery life is the other area that the OnePlus Watch looks set to shine in as it's rumored to support OnePlus’ super-speedy Warp Charge technology. The watch will, according to Agarwal , offer up to a week of charge in around 20 minutes.

All signs point to a very compelling piece of tech, that will be a great entry-level product for those who maybe haven’t had a smartwatch before. Of course, for now, we’re just going off leaks that could prove to be false, thankfully we don’t have long to wait for the official word.