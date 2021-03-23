Live
OnePlus 9 live blog — all the big news as it happens
The OnePlus 9 range is being revealed today, alongside the OnePlus Watch — get ready for a big tech showcase
Today is the day OnePlus finally lifts all the covers off the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, even though it may feel like the two phones have been announced already for all the product leaks and pre-announcement news. But this latest product launch focuses on more than just phones — OnePlus has said it also plans to show off the OnePlus Watch, its first-ever smartwatch.
Starting at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. GMT, OnePlus will stream the OnePlus 9 launch event on YouTube; see the video below to follow all the announcements as they happen.
But we will also give you a blow-by-blow account of the event here, as well as any last-minute leaks. So keep an eye on this page for the latest information. And make sure to have a drink and snack ready for the start of the live stream, as it's set to be a big day for OnePlus fans and tech enthusiasts alike.
OnePlus 9 launch live blog
If you were wondering what differences to expect between the OnePlus 9 vs. One Plus 9 Pro, we've got you covered.
Check out our how to watch article to ensure you have everything you need before the live stream starts. And here's what we think you can expect from the OnePlus 9 launch event.
Hello and welcome to our OnePlus 9 launch live blog. We'e only got a few hours before the event kicks off but get ready for a deluge of news when it does.
