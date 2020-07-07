Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 leaked — here's how powerful it'll be

Nvidia’s rumored next-generation GeForce RTX 3080 is set to be a powerhouse graphics card, but its slightly slower siblings won’t be slouches either.

That’s according to hardware leaker kopite7kimi, who took to Twitter to reveal the specs of the GeForce RTX 3070 and the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, reported our sibling site TechRadar. These two GPUs will likely be aimed at delivering graphics cards that sit somewhere around the $500 mark, while the RTX 3080 and alleged GeForce RTX 3090 hit prices closer to $1,000.

The GeForce RTX 2070 Ti is expected to use the GA104-400 SKU, a lower-spec version of the GA102-200 the RTX 3080 could have. And it’s set to have 3,072 CUDA cores and use 8GB of GDDR6X video memory.

As its lesser sibling, kopite7kimi claims the GeForce RTX 2070 will use the GA104-300 SKU and will come with 2,944 CUDA cores, which TechRadar pointed out is the same number of cores as the current high-end GeForce RTX 2080. It will also have 8GB of video memory but use the slightly slower GDDR6 VRAM.

It’s worth noting that there are no sources references in kopite7kimi tweet. So we’d advise you have a healthy degree of scepticism around these specs.

But the idea of there being two versions of the RTX 3070 to sit below the RTX 3080 does seem pretty legitimate. With the current 20-series RTX GPUs, Nvidia has the GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super that sit below the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super; Nvidia seemingly dropped the Ti suffix for its more powerful RTX 2070.

While the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 will aim to deliver the most powerful graphics possible, the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti may look to offer high-end performance at prices that won’t break the banks of dedicated PC gamers.

We’d not be surprised to also see a GeForce RTX 3060 arrive somewhere down the road, given Nvidia's history of releasing cards at lower price points. This GPU could satisfy the needs of mainstream PC gamers looking for a strong graphics card that’ll handle next-generation games the Xbox Series X and PS5 will usher in, but don’t want to spend much more than $1,500.

The leaks and rumors so far point towards Nvidia revealing its next-generation GeForce graphics cards, which will be built on the new Ampere GPU architecture, around August or September time. The latter month is also when AMD is expected to reveal a powerful GeForce-killing graphics card.