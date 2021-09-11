Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live stream: how to watch US Open Men's Final online

Sunday's Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live stream gives Djokovic a chance to end his 2021 Grand Slam aspirations where they began: by beating the man he took down in the Australian Open. But will he take the final US Open live stream?

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match time The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live stream takes place on Sunday, September 12.

> Time — 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Djokovic's last US Open match was tougher than his most recent Grand Slam tournaments, and took five sets to finish off Alexander Zverev. Yes, not only did Djoker lose the first set, but he dropped the fourth as well. This was his first five-set match (4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2) of the Open, and his toughest test. Still, he defeated the man who knocked him out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, Medvedev's route was a bit cleaner, with straight-set wins in every match but his quarter-final against the unseeded Botic van de Zandschulp. His play has seemed casual throughout, and one wonders if he's just outclassed his opponents that much, or his form is that great.

Head to head, Djokovic's won five of the eight matches the two have had, with the aforementioned 2021 Australian Open being the most recent. Djokovic also beat him in the 2019 edition of that tournament.

Odds for the match are as follows:

Djokovic: -200 favorite

Zverev: +210 underdog

Djokovic being the favorite isn't a huge shock, as he won in straight sets at the Australian Open encounter. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev online:

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live streams from anywhere

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Here's how easy it is to stream from anywhere in the world:

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live stream is tomorrow, (Sept. 12).

The match will be on ESPN, coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

US Open matches are spread across the ESPN family of networks, as well as streaming on ESPN3, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app. There is also coverage on the Tennis Channel.

If you cut the cord, you can get all of those channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Tennis Channel can be added on with the Sports Extra (Sling) and Sports Plus (Fubo) packages, which are $11 per month.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.K. fans may have to stay up late again. Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The match time is 9 p.m. BST Sunday.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which is £79 per year.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live stream. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package.

TSN1 will have the coverage of the match, as they've got the men's final at 4 p.m. ET, with pre-match coverage starting an hour earlier at 3 p.m. ET.

TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.