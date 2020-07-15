New on Netflix July 2020: Movies, TV and original series to look out for

July 2020 has been great for finding what's new on Netflix. Whether you are a fan of superhero dramas, teen romantic comedies, gripping documentaries or laugh-out-loud comedy specials, Netflix has something for you to watch this month.
The most notable new on Netflix titles are the long-awaited TV adaptation of the beloved Baby-Sitters Club books, Umbrella Academy season 2, the frothy teen romance Kissing Booth 2 and the Charlize Theron-starring action movie The Old Guard. And for anyone who missed The Last Dance, the Michael Jordan documentary, it will start streaming on US Netflix (having been on Netflix internationally prior).
That's just the tip of the iceberg. Get freaked out by brand-new episodes of the iconic mystery show Unsolved Mysteries, go globe-trotting with the travel adventure Down to Earth With Zac Efron and dive into the fantastical Cursed, which reimagines Arthurian legend. Netflix is also one of the best streaming services when it comes to standup comedy. This month brings new specials from Thiago Ventura and Jack Whitehall.
A bunch of older movies are also joining Netflix's vast library, including The Karate Kid trilogy. Be sure to watch (or rewatch) them before the sequel series Cobra Kai moves to Netflix sometime in the near future.
If you're looking for specific genres to watch, be sure to check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix. And if you feel like you've watched everything on the streamer, you may be surprised at Netflix hidden gems that can be unearthed deep within the library.
Here's the lineup of what's new on Netflix in July 2020. We've also got the list of what's leaving the service, as well as the remaining titles for late June. Speaking of, Black Panther is leaving soon, and our How to watch the Marvel movies in order guide will be a good resource to follow it to our its next destination. Our top selections are in bold.
Best new shows and movies on Netflix in July 2020
The Umbrella Academy season 2 (July 31)
It's time to save the world, or rather go back in time to save it. The much anticipated return of the Hargreeves superhero siblings is taking place back around 1963. The series, adapted from the Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá comics, left us on a cliffhanger at the end of season 1. In season 2 we hope to see how Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) will follow through on his idea to pull all of his siblings into the past when they discovered Vanya (Ellen Page) holds a power so mighty that it could lead to the end of the world.
The Old Guard (out now)
Hailed as the action movie of the summer, The Old Guard gives audiences something we love: Charlize Theron as a badass. Oh, and she's not just any mercenary on a mission: She's immortal as well. Another excellent comic book adaptation (this time from Greg Rucka's graphic novels), The Old Guard gives Theron a lot to chew on as Andromache of Scythia, or "Andy" for short. The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Kiki Layne.
The Baby-Sitters Club (out now)
Get on the line: The Baby-Sitters Club is back and ready for business. Constantly ranking in the top 10 most popular titles on Netflix, this reboot lives up to long-time fans' expectations. BSC retains some of the best parts of the past (look at that clear land-line phone!) and a lot of modern charm and wholesome group bonding. The founding four — Kristy Thomas (founder and president), Mary Anne Spier (secretary), Claudia Kishi (vice-president), and Stacey McGill (treasurer) — draw new members in throughout this 10 episode run, and left us asking for Baby-Sitters Club Season 2.
New on Netflix July 1
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Deadwind Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Say I Do (Netflix Original)
- Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
- Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
- #Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
- A Bridge Too Far
- A Thousand Words
- A Touch of Green Season 1
- A Walk to Remember
- Abby Hatcher Season 1
- Airplane!
- Ali
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Charlotte's Web
- Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Cleo & Cuquin Season 2
- Cloud Atlas
- David Foster: Off the Record
- Definitely, Maybe
- Delta Farce
- Donnie Brasco
- Double Jeopardy
- Fiddler on the Roof
- Frida
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Killing Hasselhoff
- Kingdom Seasons 1-3
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Mean Streets
- Million Dollar Baby
- Paranormal Activity
- Patriots Day
- Poltergeist
- Quest for Camelot
- Red Riding Hood (2011)
- Schindler's List
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Sleepy Hollow
- Spaceballs
- Splice
- Stand and Deliver
- Stardust
- Starsky & Hutch
- Sucker Punch
- Swordfish
- The Art of War
- The Devil's Advocate
- The F**k-It List
- The Firm
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Town
- The Witches
- This Christmas
- Total Recall (1990)
- Trotro
- Winchester
New on Netflix July 2
- Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Warrior Nun Season 1 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix July 3
- The Baby-Sitters Club Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Cable Girls Season 5B (Netflix Original)
- Desperados (Netflix Film)
- Ju-On Origins (Netflix Original)
- Southern Survival (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix July 5
- Only
New on Netflix July 6
- A Kid from Coney Island
New on Netflix July 7
- Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
New on Netflix July 8
- The Long Dumb Road
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Documentary)
- Stateless (Netflix Original)
- Was it Love? (Netflix Original)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Season 1
New on Netflix July 9
- Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)
- The Protector Season 4 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix July 10
- The Claudia Kisha Club (Netflix Documentary)
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Family)
- Hello Ninja Season 3 (Netflix Family)
- O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (Netflix Original)
- The Old Guard (Netflix Film)
- The Twelve (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix July 14
- The Business of Drugs (Netflix Documentary)
- One Est Ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Documentary)
- Urzila: Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Comedy Special)
New on Netflix July 15
- Dark Desire (Netflix Original)
- Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Film)
- Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix Original)
- Sunny Bunnies Seasons 1-2
New on Netflix July 16
- Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)
- Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)
- MILF (Netflix Film)
- Pride & Prejudice (2005)
New on Netflix July 17
- Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix Original)
- Cursed (Netflix Original)
- Funan
New on Netflix July 18
- Gigantosaurus Season 1
- The Notebook
New on Netflix July 19
- The Last Dance
New on Netflix July 20
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Family)
New on Netflix July 21
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Ip Man 4: The Finale
- Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Documentary)
New on Netflix July 22
- 61
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix Documentary)
- Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Documentary)
- Norsemen Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
- Signs (Netflix Original)
- Spotlight
New on Netflix July 23
- The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Family)
New on Netflix July 24
- ¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)
- Animal Crackers (Netflix Film)
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Family)
- In the Dark Season 2
- The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)
- Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)
New on Netflix July 26
- Banana Split
- Shameless Season 10
New on Netflix July 28
- Jeopardy! Collection 6
- Last Chance U: Laney (Season 5) (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix July 29
- The Hater (Netflix Film)
- Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 4 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix July 30
- Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
- Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Anime)
New on Netflix July 31
- Get Even (Netflix Original)
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)
- Seriously Single (Netflix Film)
- The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)
- The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)
What’s Leaving Netflix July 2020
July 4
Blue Valentine
July 5
The Fosters: Season 1-5
The Iron Lady
July 8
Solo: A Star Wars Story
July 9
47 Metres Down
July 11
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
July 12
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
July 15
Forks Over Knives
July 18
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
July 21
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
July 25
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
July 26
Country Strong
July 28
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
July 29
The Incredibles 2