New on Netflix: 5 shows and movies to watch this week (Dec. 18-24)

Cozy up around the fireplace as the end of 2023 approaches and check out what's new on Netflix this week.

The major standout is Maestro, a biopic that chronicles the romance between composer Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan). It spans 30 years as it weaves a portrait of the pair's life together.

There's also Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, a new space-centered epic that finds freedom fighter Kora (Sofia Boutella) clashing against those who hail from the Motherworld to reclaim her home.

Want more to watch? There's plenty of it and more to come as we round the corner into 2024. Below, browse our complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Trevor Noah returns to Netflix for his fourth original comedy special, where he takes audiences on a laughter-filled journey across the globe. From discussing different national anthems to examining the peculiarities of cultural norms, Noah turns his international escapades into a series of side-splitting tales. You never quite know where Noah is going next with his recollections, but it's fun to watch and find out.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 19

Maestro

Maestro is a decade-spanning love story that delves into the life of conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper), famed for his work on West Side Story and On the Waterfront. It captures the intricate bond between Bernstein and his Costa-Rican-born wife, actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan). Though their marriage was riddled with problems throughout their time together, this touching romance is still inspirational as it chronicles the couple from beginning to end, as well as Bernstein's legendary career.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 20

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

Director Zack Snyder latest project takes inspiration from space operas like Star Wars as it launches viewers into a thrilling new sci-fi universe. Kora (Sofia Boutella), a young freedom fighter, becomes the last hope for her people. Facing an onslaught from soldiers hailing from the Motherworld, led by Kora unites with a ragtag team of mercenaries and justice-seeking warriors to make things right. Together, they fight protect their world from the clutches of tyranny and those who want to claim their land as their own.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 22

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1

Step into the shadows of Gyeongseong (now Seoul), in this gripping period drama set in 1945, when Korea was under Japanese colonial rule. This series weaves a tale of survival and supernatural elements as two young adults (Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee) find themselves in a city besieged by strange creatures born from human greed. The pair must figure out the best way to approach annihilating this creature, but to what end? Where did it come from, and will they ever be free of strange hold on society?

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 22

The Manny

Jimena (Sandra Echeverría) is a divorced executive struggling to keep everything together, especially caring for her kids. As she vies for the top spot at her company, he world changes suddenlywith the arrival of Gaby (Iván Amozurrutia), the new male nanny, who proves to be a perfect fit for her family. It doesn't seem like it at first, and Jimena finds herself wondering whether he's cut out for the job, as he's a man. She soon finds out that he's more than she could have asked for as his new role has her challenging traditional gender roles and how her little family can fit together post-divorce.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 24

Everything new on Netflix: Dec. 18-24

DECEMBER 18

Mush-Mush and the Mushables

DECEMBER 19

Project Runway: Season 17

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix Comedy)

DECEMBER 20

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) (Netflix Series)

Teenage Cindy has high aspirations: to conquer the world. But first, she must survive high school — and high society — in her hometown of San Pedro.

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) (Netflix Series)

Drama, closure and rekindled flames collide as cast members from past seasons of "Love is Blind Brazil" come together in this special reunion episode.

Maestro (Netflix Film)

Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) (Netflix Film)

DECEMBER 21

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand (KR) (Netflix Series)

Supa Team 4: Season 2 (Netflix Film)

While Mr. Magedzee searches for a cleaner, greener power source, Supa Team 4 searches for the evil Chusi. Will they all find what they're looking for?

DECEMBER 22

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) (Netflix Series)

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire (Netflix Film)

DECEMBER 24

A Vampire in the Family (BR) (Netflix Film)

When a fainthearted ex-soccer player learns his brother-in-law is a vampire with world-domination plans, he must gather his courage and save the day.

The Manny (MX) (Netflix Series)

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 12/21/23

Sing 2

