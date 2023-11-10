Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to Netflix — here’s when you can watch

It’s a good time to be a fan of Nintendo’s iconic plumber. Super Mario Bros. Wonder was released on Nintendo Switch to a rave reception just a couple of weeks ago, and now it’s been confirmed that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be arriving on Netflix very soon.

Netflix has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available to stream on the service from Sunday, December 3.

Currently, the movie is only confirmed to be available to subscribers in the U.S. Its release on Netflix comes exactly four months after its streaming service debut on Peacock and its VoD launch back in May.

For the families that go a little too hard on Mario Kart over the holidays, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be on Netflix to help the healing. December 3!

The announcement post makes a playful reference to the movie being a great tonic after a Mario Kart-related family fallout, and its arrival on Netflix does seem very well-timed.

With the holiday season rapidly approaching many families will be looking for movies that everyone can enjoy, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie falls squarely into that category. It’s not specifically a festive movie, but it’ll no doubt be a popular choice this year.

Super Mario Bros. Movie hit theaters in April of this year, and while it was far from a critical smash hit (it holds a lukewarm 59% on Rotten Tomatoes), audiences were a lot more receptive awarding it a 95% score on the review aggregate site.

The movie went on to gross more than $1.3b at the global box office making it the highest-grossing video game movie of all time, and the second highest-grossing animated movie ever behind only Disney’s Frozen 2.

A collaboration between Nintendo and Minions studio Illumination, The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows a plucky pair of Brookyln-based plumbers, Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), who are transported to the Mushroom Kingdom via a mysterious warp pipe.

In this strange new world, the pair are separated, and while trying to reunite with his brother, Mario meets a host of colorful characters including Princess Peach (Any Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogan) and the villainous Bowser (Jack Black).

Naturally, due to its financial success, a sequel is inevitable with Chris Pratt stating in an interview that news could come "soon", although the Hollywood writer’s strike is likely to have delayed its production timeline.

The Mario movie won’t be Nintendo’s only dip into the movie world either, the legendary gaming company confirmed this month that a live-action adaption of its The Legend of Zelda series is also being worked alongside Sony Pictures.