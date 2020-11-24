New on Netflix December 2020: Shows, movies and original series

What's new on Netflix in December 2020? Netflix is closing out the year with some of its biggest titles: we've got new Big Mouth, new Bake Off, new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and much more too.

We've also got some big original titles from heavy hitters. Those include The Midnight Sky, which stars (and was directed by) George Clooney, who plays a lonely scientist in the Arctic," according to Netflix. Then there's Bridgerton — Shonda Rhimes' latest project — rounding out the end of the year. Plus, a new bio-series about the singer Selena!

Expect tons of holidays content, including a show about how to cook with leftovers, and The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3. The other big documentary on our list is Song Exploder: Volume 2, which will focus on Nine Inch Nails, The Killers and Dua Lipa.

That's just the tip of the Netflix iceberg. The streaming service's huge library is growing even bigger, but it's also losing major titles including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, the U.S. version of The Office and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Browsing by specific genres? Check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix. And if you feel like you've watched everything on the streamer, you may be surprised at Netflix hidden gems that can be unearthed deep within the library.

In addition to the list of what's new on Netflix for December 2020, we've also got the titles that hit Netflix during the last days of November, so you don't miss anything that just dropped.

Best new shows and movies on Netflix in December 2020

Bridgerton

Shonda Rhimes's latest Netflix project, Bridgerton, is a historical romance that looks like it's going to be the talk of the town. Based on the Julia Quinn series of the same name, Bridgerton takes place in Regency Era London in 1813 — where love is in the air. We've seen one outlet refer to Bridgerton as Downton Abbey meets Desperate Housewives, and if that equation comes true, we'll be impressed. It's also got a mysterious narrator, voiced by Julie Andrews.

Arrives on Netflix on Dec. 25.

Big Mouth season 4

Big Mouth is back and our favorite pubescent kids are dealing with the most chaotic time of the year: summer. At the camp where our protagonists are headed to, we've got some new characters to meet, including John Oliver as a peculiar counselor, and Seth Rogen as a camper. And this year Big Mouth is anthropomorphizing the feels with Tito the Anxiety Mosquito, who's here to talk the youths through the complexities of coupling and dating.

Arrives on Netflix Dec. 4.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

An adaptation of August Wilson's Play, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom stars Viola Davis and the late Chadwich Boseman as (respectively) a phenomenal blues icon and her trumpeter. Produced by Denzel Washington, this film sees serious tension rise between Rainey (Davis) and Levee (Boseman) when white management gets in the way.

Arrives on Netflix on Dec. 18.

Our top selections are in bold, and we've got quotes from Netflix to help explain its latest originals that you might not know about.

New on Netflix November 24

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "Based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, HILLBILLY ELEGY is a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown."

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son (Netflix Film)

Wonderoos (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit."

New on Netflix November 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix November 27

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "From Shondaland, Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker spotlights the career of award-winning entertainer Debbie Allen and follows her group of young dancers as they prepare for Allen’s annual “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” production."

The Call (Netflix Film)

Don't Listen (Netflix Film)

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas (Netflix Original)

Virgin River: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

La Belva / The Beast (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix November 28

The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix November 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful (Netflix Original)

Finding Agnes (Netflix Film)

RUST CREEK

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

New on Netflix December 1

Angela's Christmas Wish (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "A determined Angela makes a wish to reunite her family in time for Christmas, then launches a plan to find her way from Ireland to Australia."

Netflix says: "Unwrap the real stories behind these iconic Christmas blockbusters, thanks to insider interviews and behind-the-scenes peeks."

Netflix says "Meet Nate - Your stereotypical masculine man just trying to be better. Executive produced by Amy Poehler and directed by Philip Burgers, Natalie Palamides: Nate - One Man Show follows an alpha male, portrayed by Natalie Palamides, learning to express emotion and understand the rules of consent.."

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

New on Netflix December 2

Alien Worlds (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "Applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, this series blends science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets."

Fierce (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "A gifted young singer becomes an instant sensation on a popular talent show. But her real goal is earning the love of her father, a member of the jury."

New on Netflix December 3

Break (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "After a serious accident, Lucie tries to rediscover herself as a dancer and meets Vincent, a talented b-boy battling his own insecurities."

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "Stuck in a time loop where it's forever Christmas, a family man who hates the holiday starts to learn valuable lessons about what's important in life."

New on Netflix December 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "Beanie has always done what's asked of her -- until she decides to run from her very comfortable life and pursue a career in stand-up comedy. As she navigates the demands of everyone from her concerned parents to her proposal-popping boyfriend, this is Beanie's journey to carve out the life she wants for herself amidst the chaos."

Bombay Rose (Netflix Film)

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (Netflix Family)

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) (Netflix Film)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "Cake pops, canapes, favorite contestants from seasons past and the "Derry Girls" cast bring Yuletide joy to the tent. But will Paul be naughty or nice?"

Leyla Everlasting (Netflix Film)

MANK (Netflix Film)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

Selena: The Series (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix December 5

Detention (Netflix Original)

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix December 7

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

New on Netflix December 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem (Netflix Documentary)

Lovestruck in the City (Netflix Original)

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (Netflix Family)

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (Netflix Family)

Triple 9 (2016)

New on Netflix December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (Netflix Family)

The Big Show Show: Christmas (Netflix Family)

Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose) (Netflix Film)

The Surgeon's Cut (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "The Surgeon’s Cut profiles four ground-breaking surgeons from around the world, each with a visionary approach to their craft. Viewers will follow along as they perform innovative operations and procedures, and reveal personal insight into their journey into medicine, providing a unique window into the world of surgery. Through the individual stories of these experts, the series explores how our understanding of the human body is constantly being reinvented by new discoveries and techniques. Specialty areas featured include fetal medicine, neurosurgery, transplant surgery and cardiology."

New on Netflix December 10

Alice in Borderland (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "A video-game-obsessed young man finds himself in a strange version of Tokyo where he and other visitors must compete in deadly games to survive."

New on Netflix December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas (Netflix Family)

Canvas (Netflix Film)

Giving Voice (Netflix Documentary)

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) (Netflix Original)

The Prom (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix December 14

A California Christmas (Netflix Film)

Hilda: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Netflix says: "As Hilda explores new places and hidden spaces around Trolberg, her love of adventure and a growing streak of independence could lead her into trouble."

When an attack brings down the star student at an elite ballet school, her replacement enters a world of lies, betrayal — and cutthroat competition.

New on Netflix December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics. Featured artists in Volume 2 include Dua Lipa, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails, Natalia Lafourcade"

New on Netflix December 16

Anitta: Made In Honorio (Netflix Documentary)

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (Netflix Documentary)

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix Original)

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper (Netflix Documentary)

Run On (Netflix Original)

Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix December 17

Braven (2018)

New on Netflix December 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix Film)

Sweet Home (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

New on Netflix December 21

The Con Is On (2018)

New on Netflix December 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (Netflix Comedy Special)

Netflix says: " London is confused. She’s awesome, successful, attractive, and has no gag reflex and yet.. somehow, incredibly single… how on earth has that happened?! In this hilariously provocative, empowering show, London will explore the complete mystery of why the world is full of desirable, brilliant but single women - who definitely don’t need a man but wouldn’t mind the option."

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

New on Netflix December 23

The Midnight Sky (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone."

New on Netflix December 25

Bridgerton (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels.

New on Netflix December 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Netflix Film)

DNA (Netflix Film)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara (Netflix Family)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix December 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

New on Netflix December 28

Cops and Robbers (Netflix Film)

Rango (2011)

New on Netflix December 29

Dare Me: Season 1

New on Netflix December 30

Best Leftovers Ever! (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "The kings & queens of leftover cooking will take leftover dishes on an epic journey across two rounds. Each half-hour after party, our home cooks will compete in the ultimate food makeover, finding ways to give old leftovers new life, all in the hopes of winning a $10,000 prize! Join host Jackie Tohn and judges David So and Rosemary Shrager as they watch our contestants transform leftovers into delicious creations."

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise (Netflix Anime)

New on Netflix December 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020 (Netflix Comedy Special)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

What’s Leaving Netflix in November and December 2020

Leaving Nov. 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

Leaving Nov. 27

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Leaving Nov. 30

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Leaving Dec. 1

Heartbreakers (2001)

The Lobster (2015)

Leaving Dec. 4

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

Leaving Dec. 5

The Rum Diary (2011)

Leaving Dec. 6

The Secret (2006)

Leaving Dec. 7

Berlin, I Love You (2019)

The Art of the Steal (2013)

Leaving Dec. 8

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Dec. 10

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

Leaving Dec. 14

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Dec. 17

Ip Man 3 (2015)

Leaving Dec. 22

The Little Hours (2017)

Leaving Dec. 24

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Leaving Dec. 25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Leaving Dec. 27

Fifty (2015)

Leaving Dec. 28

Lawless (2012)

Leaving Dec. 29

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Leaving Dec. 30

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Leaving Dec. 31

Airplane! (1980)

An Education (2009)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fargo (1996)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

The Interview (2014)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

The Notebook (2004)

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office : Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist (1982)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Town (2010)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

The Witches (1990)