New on HBO and Max in January 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

With the holiday season behind us, we're officially at the start of a new year. January gives everyone a chance to start fresh and rekindle new goals for the year. If your 2024 resolution is to catch new and amazing shows, you'll want to check out what HBO and Max have to offer this month.

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis are starring in True Detective: Night Country, the fourth season of the captivating series. The entire season is written and directed by Issa López. Meanwhile, you'll want to check out Max's original documentaries, including On the Roam and Going to Mars. Numerous shows also return, such as the third and final season of Sort Of, Real Time With Bill Maher, and the hit adult animated comedy Rick and Morty.

Plus, you can access countless movies and shows added to the streaming service this month, too. Here's everything coming — and leaving — Max this month, including a few new premieres you should check out.

New on Max in January 2024: Top Picks

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

On January 8, you can catch another HBO/Max original documentary, Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni. This film highlights the incredible life and legacy of Nikki Giovanni, one of America's greatest living poets and activists. Using creative representation of her poetry, historical footage, live poetry readings, and personal memories, she urges the viewer to look ahead to a future of greater equality.

The documentary has already received incredible recognition since its debut at the Sundance Film Festival this year. There, it won the Grand Jury Prize for Best U.S. Documentary. It's also been nominated for three Cinema Eye Honors Awards and has been selected for the Spotlight section at the 61st New York Film Festival. It's no wonder, since it goes beyond the traditional interview-style type of documentaries, allowing for greater intellectual and imaginative engagement by the viewer.

Premieres January 8 on Max

True Detective: Night Country

True Detective anthology series returns with a new series entitled True Detective: Night Country. Jodie Foster and Kali Reis star as two detectives investigating the disappearance of eight men who manage the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. Foster's Detective Liz Danvers and Reis' Evangeline Navarro have their own darkness within to confront as they figure out what happened.

The setting of Ennis, Alaska, is sure to enhance this dark battle as it's during the winter when the sun doesn't make its appearance in that region. Issa López, known for the 2017 film Tigers Are Not Afraid, writes and directs the series. You'll probably recognize references to Silence of the Lambs within the series, an intentional nod to Foster and her unforgettable performance. López's contribution to the series will be one of a kind and a season you won't want to miss.

Premieres January 14 on Max

On the Roam

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

If you can't get enough of Jason Momoa, you'll want to watch his eight-part documentary series entitled, On the Roam. He treks around the country in search of artists and other talents who have perfected their craft. Momoa features men and women blazing their own trail through their passion, from craftsmen to motorcycle fabricators to musicians to athletes.

Not only does Momoa star in the series, but he is also an executive producer along with Brian Andrew Mendoza. They have partnered together with countless projects, including The Climb and Sweet Girl, so this series is bound to be a rewarding filming experience. You are sure to feel inspired by watching this series, especially as you watch him highlight people who have gotten off the beaten path, much like Momoa has done. It's a perfect show to watch in the new year if you are in search of inspiration.

Premieres January 18 on Max

Everything new on Max in January 2024

January 1

90 Day Fiancé: Holiday Special 2023 #3 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Single All The Way (TLC)

The A-Team (2010)

After Earth (2013)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Aniara (2019)

Austenland (2013)

Bachelorette (2012)

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me (2013)

Body at Brighton Rock (2019)

Booty Call (1997)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Brothers (2001)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

Celebrity IOU, Season 7 (HGTV)

Collision Course (1989)

Cyborg (1989)

Dance With Me (1998)

Dark Skies (2013)

Date and Switch (2013)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Empire State (2013)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everybody Wants to be Italian (2008)

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

For A Few Dollars More (1967)

Free Birds (2013)

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly (1967)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

Greta (2019)

Hail Satan? (2019)

Hang Em' High (1968)

Head Office (1986)

HGTV Dream Home 2024 (HGTV)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

The Ides of March (2011)

It Comes At Night (2017)

Jodorowsky's Dune (2013)

John Carpenter's Escape From L.A. (1996)

Kids Baking Championship, Season 12 specials (Food Network)

The Kill Team (2019)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Lawless (2012)

Machete (2010)

Mike Wallace is Here (2019)

Odd Jobs (1986)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Quarantine (2008)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Ricochet (1991)

Road Trip (2000)

Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rocket Science (2007)

Scream 4 (2011)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Sweet Dreams (1985)

Switch (1991)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks (ID)

Tracers (2015)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

White House Down (2013)

January 2

Jessica's Big Little World (Cartoon Network)

Moonshiners Season 13A (Discovery Channel)

January 4

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

January 5

Creator League Series, Season 5

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 14 (HGTV)

OWN Celebrates the New Color Purple (OWN)

January 6

Ready to Love: Make a Move (OWN)

Tricky Dick (CNN Original)

January 7

Carnival Eats, Season 11 (Cooking Channel)

Diana (CNN Original)

Evil Lives Here: Shadows Of Death, Season 3B (ID)

Home Town, Season 8 (HGTV)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)

Worst Cooks in America, Season 27 (Food Network)

January 8

90 Day Diaries, Season 5 (TLC)

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO Original)

January 10

See No Evil, Season 9B (ID)

January 11

Chowchilla (CNN Films/Max Original)

January 12

Batwheels, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

The Convict (Skazana)

The Disappearance (Chyłka - Zaginięcie)

January 13

The Kitchen, Season 34 (Food Network)

What's Wrong with That House? (HGTV)

The Wonder List with Bill Weir (CNN Original)

January 14

Craig of the Creek: Craig Before the Creek (Cartoon Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original)

January 15

Snowden (2016)

January 16

Seduced to Slay (ID)

Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?, Season 7 (ID)

January 18

On The Roam (Max Original)

Sort Of, Season 3 (Max Original)

January 19

Real Time With Bill Maher S22 (HBO Original)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 5 (CNN)

January 20

Belle Collective, Season 2C (OWN)

Lincoln: Divided We Stand (CNN Original)

January 21

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 4B (OWN)

Love & Translation (TLC)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)

January 22

Battle on the Mountain (HGTV)

Death by Fame, Season 2 (ID)

Rick and Morty, Season 7 (Adult Swim)

The Playboy Murders, Season 2 (ID)

January 24

Rico to the Rescue, Season 2 (HGTV)

January 24

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 33 (Food Network)

January 26

Border Control: Spain, Season 3

January 27

The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)

January 28

The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)

January 31

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 34 (Food Network)

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (HBO Original)

Leaving Max in January 2024

January 5

The Nun (2018)

January 9

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

Miracle Workers, Seasons 1-3 (TBS)

January 11

Blended (2014)

January 24

Barbarian (2022)

January 27

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo

Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas

January 28

August: Osage County (2013)

January 31

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

All About Steve (2009)

Angel of Mine (2019)

Anna (2019)

Annie Hall (1977)

Best Man Down (2013)

Betrayed (1988)

Big Momma's House (2000)

Big Momma's House 2 (2006)

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

Black Boy Joy (2021)

Blair Witch (2016)

Body of Lies (2008)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bull Durham (1988)

Chernobyl Diaries (2012)

Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer (2010)

Cooties (2015)

The Cypher (2021)

Deadfall (2012)

The Delta Force (1986)

Dolapo is Fine (2021)

Double Impact (1991)

Flash of Genius (2008)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Footloose (1984)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Growing Up Milwaukee (2020)

Hackers (1995)

Hotel For Dogs (2009)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Kingpin (1996)

Knowing (2009)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

The Mexican (2001)

MI-5 (2015)

Mr. Mom (1983)

My Scientology Movie (2017)

Night Catches Us (2010)

Platoon (1987)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

A Rodeo Film (2021)

Ronin (1998)

A Royal Affair (2012)

Rubber (2011)

See How They Run (2022)

Soul Plane (2004)

Source Code (2011)

A Storybook Ending (2021)

The Terminator (1984)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Tommy Boy (1995)

Wayne's World (1992)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Whiteout (2009)