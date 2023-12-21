5 best Jason Momoa movies, ranked

Jason Momoa is one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood. It’s hard to imagine a world where Momoa wasn’t a star, but that was the case 20 years ago. Momoa first got his big break as Jason Ioane on Baywatch. After spending the next decade in various television roles, Momoa became known to most audiences as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones.

Since Game of Thrones, Momoa’s star power has increased exponentially, leading to more fame and high-profile roles. This rise culminated in the mid-2010s when Momoa won the role of Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the DC Universe. Now, Momoa is among Hollywood’s elite as he headlines blockbusters and television dramas.

Momoa will return to his DC roots in the Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in theaters on December 22. With his return to theaters, we compiled a list of the five best movies starring Momoa that you can watch right now.

5. Slumberland

(Image credit: Alamy)

Momoa traded in his trident for some magical pearls in Netflix’s Slumberland. Nemo (Marlow Barkley) is a young girl who would rather spend her time sleeping and exploring the dream world of Slumberland than living in the real world. When her father, Peter (Kyle Chandler), gets lost at sea while working as a lighthouse keeper, Nemo must uproot her life and move in with her unimaginative uncle, Philip (Chris O’Dowd). Because of her grief and inability to make friends, Nemo hates her new reality.

One night, Nemo heads to Slumberland and meets Flip (Momoa), the quirky outlaw searching for a map that will lead him to magical pearls. Seeing the pearls as an opportunity to wish for her father back, Nemo joins Flip on a mystical adventure that takes her to new and incredible places within Slumberland. This movie is fun for the entire family and brings out the dreamer in everyone.

Stream on Netflix

4. Braven

(Image credit: Alamy)

Momoa frequently posts videos of hiking, rock climbing, and admiring nature on his social media. Because of these hobbies, Momoa was the perfect choice to play a logger and outdoorsman in Braven. Joe Braven (Jason Momoa) is a logging company owner in Canada and lives with his wife, daughter, and father. Joe’s father, who has dementia, starts a bar room brawl that puts him in the hospital. Instead of seeking new care treatment for his father, Joe brings him to his secluded cabin in the mountains.

Unbeknownst to Joe, the cabin has a shipment of cocaine from one of his employees. Kassen (Garret Dillahunt), a drug kingpin, and his mercenaries head to the cabin to retrieve their shipment but run into problems when Joe intervenes and kills one of the men. To protect his family, Joe must become the hunter and kill every mercenary that crosses his path. Braven showcases Momoa as a one-man army in this violent action thriller.

Stream on Prime Video

3. Fast X

(Image credit: Alamy)

Since the tragic death of Paul Walker, The Fast Saga has struggled to recapture the magic of the first film and films five through seven. The Fate of the Furious and F9 became borderline ridiculous with some of the outlandish storylines and action sequences. However, the franchise’s tenth installment, Fast X, was a step in the right direction.

In Fast X, Dom Toretto and his crew are summoned to Rome by Mr. Nobody's agency to steal a powerful computer chip that could tip the global power scales if it ends up in the wrong hands. Wherever the crew goes, trouble follows, and Fast X is no different as Dom matches up with his toughest enemy to date, Dante Reyes (Momoa), the son of Brazilian druglord Hernan Reyes in Fast Five. Dante wants revenge for his father’s death and plans on making Dom suffer before he kills those he loves the most.

Momoa is having the time of his life playing a charismatic, hilarious, and menacing sociopath like Dante. Some viewers may not like Momoa’s over-the-top performance. Yet, Dante is the perfect villain to inject energy into the franchise.

Stream on Peacock

2. Aquaman

(Image credit: Warner Bros.a)

Because of his bohemian lifestyle, Hawaiian roots, and love for the ocean, Momoa was the perfect choice to play Aquaman in the DC Universe. It also helps that Momoa is built like a superhero, standing six-foot-five and weighing 220 pounds. After appearing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, Momoa finally headlined his own movie as Arthur Curry in Aquaman.

Arthur may have been human-born, but half of his blood belongs to the sea as the true heir to the throne of Atlantis. Arthur’s half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) plots to take over Atlantis and wage a war against humans. Arthur, whose father is human, knows that a war against the surface will do more harm than good. With the help of Nuidis Vulko (Willem Dafoe) and Mera (Amber Heard), Arthur sets out to find the King's lost trident and fulfill his destiny as the King of Atlantis.

Stream on Max

Aquaman 6.8/10 Watch at Netflix

1. Dune

(Image credit: Alamy)

Of all the choices, Dune is the best movie in Momoa’s filmography. Denis Villeneuve brought Frank Herbert’s landmark sci-fi novel to life with his 2021 adaption of Dune. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is the brilliant son of Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) on the planet Caladan. Paul and his family are summoned to Arrakis, the most dangerous planet in the galaxy and home to the universe’s most valuable resource, “the spice.” Duke Leto sees this opportunity as a chance to ally with the Fremens, the desert inhabitants of Arrakis. However, House Harkonnen plots to retake Arrakis and destroy House Atreides.

At the center of the conflict is Paul, who must embrace his calling to be the one who saves the planet. Dune is a technical marvel backed by terrific supporting performances, including Momoa’s Duncan Idaho, Paul’s eccentric mentor. Naturally, Momoa gets to partake in one of the movie’s best fight scenes, showcasing his physicality and brute strength.

Stream on Netflix or Max