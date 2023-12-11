2024 Golden Globe nominations: The full list — and where to stream them

The Golden Globe nominees are official! The 2024 Golden Globe nominations were announced this morning (Dec. 11) and it's the first one without the Hollywood Foreign Press Association running the show. Despite this change, voters are still predominantly from foreign nations, and they had a few clear favorites.

The Globes covers TV shows and movies, so it's not just the big — or small — screen being recognized in this awards ceremony. On the TV side of things, Succession was dominant, securing nine nominations, including Best Television Series - Drama. For movie nominations, Barbenheimer continues its run of dominance, with Barbie securing nine nominations, closely followed by Oppenheimer with eight nominations.

The 2024 Golden Globes ceremony is scheduled to air on Sunday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Here's a list of the 2024 Golden Globe nominations and where you can stream them right now.

2024 Golden Globe Movie Nominations

Best Motion Picture - Drama

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Anatomy of a Fall (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Killers of the Flower Moon (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Maestro (Stream on Netflix Dec. 20)

(Stream on Netflix Dec. 20) Oppenheimer (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Past Lives (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) The Zone of Interest (Streaming on Max TBA)

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

(Image credit: Jaap Buitendijk)

Air (Stream on Prime Video)

(Stream on Prime Video) American Fiction (Streaming TBA)

(Streaming TBA) Barbie (Streaming on Max Dec. 15)

(Streaming on Max Dec. 15) The Holdovers (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) May December (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) Poor Things (Streaming TBA)

Best Motion Picture - Animated

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

The Boy and the Heron (Streaming TBA)

(Streaming TBA) Elemental (Streaming on Disney Plus)

(Streaming on Disney Plus) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) Suzume (Streaming on Crunchyroll)

(Streaming on Crunchyroll) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) Wish (Streaming on Disney Plus TBA)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

(Image credit: Lionsgate via Twitter)

Barbie (Streaming on Max Dec. 15)

(Streaming on Max Dec. 15) Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (Streaming on Disney Plus)

(Streaming on Disney Plus) John Wick: Chapter 4 (Streaming on Starz)

(Streaming on Starz) Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Oppenheimer (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Buy or rent from Amazon Dec. 13)

(Buy or rent from Amazon Dec. 13) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Streaming on Netflix)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

(Image credit: Alamy)

Anatomy of a Fall (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Fallen Leaves (Streaming TBA)

(Streaming TBA) Io Capitano (Streaming TBA)

(Streaming TBA) Past Lives (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Society of the Snow (Streaming TBA)

(Streaming TBA) The Zone of Interest (Streaming on Max TBA)

Best Director - Motion Picture

(Image credit: Apple Original Films )

Bradley Cooper, Maestro (Stream on Netflix Dec. 20)

(Stream on Netflix Dec. 20) Celine Song, Past Lives (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Greta Gerwig, Barbie (Streaming on Max Dec. 15)

(Streaming on Max Dec. 15) Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things (Streaming TBA)

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Anatomy of a Fall (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Barbie (Streaming on Max Dec. 15)

(Streaming on Max Dec. 15) Killers of the Flower Moon (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Oppenheimer (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Past Lives (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Poor Things (Streaming TBA)

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

(Image credit: Sony via YouTube)

The Boy and the Heron (Streaming TBA)

(Streaming TBA) Killers of the Flower Moon (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Oppenheimer (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Poor Things (Streaming TBA)

(Streaming TBA) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) The Zone of Interest (Streaming on Max TBA)

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

(Image credit: Illumination/Universal Pictures/Nintendo)

Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Dance the Night, Barbie (Streaming on Max Dec. 15)

(Streaming on Max Dec. 15) I'm Just Ken, Barbie (Streaming on Max Dec. 15)

(Streaming on Max Dec. 15) Peaches, The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) Road to Freedom, Rustin (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) What Was I Made For?, Barbie (Streaming on Max Dec. 15)

2024 Golden Globe Movie Nominations: Acting

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

(Image credit: Apple Studios)

Annette Bening, Nyad (Stream on Netflix)

(Stream on Netflix) Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla (Streaming on Max Dec. 15)

(Streaming on Max Dec. 15) Carey Mulligan, Maestro (Stream on Netflix Dec. 20)

(Stream on Netflix Dec. 20) Greta Lee, Past Lives (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall (Buy or rent from Amazon)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers (Streaming TBA)

(Streaming TBA) Barry Keoghan, Saltburn (Streaming TBA)

(Streaming TBA) Bradley Cooper, Maestro (Stream on Netflix Dec. 20)

(Stream on Netflix Dec. 20) Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Colman Domingo, Rustin (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon (Buy or rent from Amazon)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves (Streaming TBA)

(Streaming TBA) Emma Stone, Poor Things (Streaming TBA)

(Streaming TBA) Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple (2023) (Streaming TBA)

(Streaming TBA) Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) Margot Robbie, Barbie (Streaming on Max Dec. 15)

(Streaming on Max Dec. 15) Natalie Portman, May December (Streaming on Netflix)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

(Image credit: A24)

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction (Streaming TBA)

(Streaming TBA) Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Matt Damon, Air (Stream on Prime Video)

(Stream on Prime Video) Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario (Streaming on Max Dec. 22)

(Streaming on Max Dec. 22) Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Timothée Chalamet, Wonka (Streaming TBA)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

(Image credit: Netflix)

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple (2023) (Streaming TBA)

(Streaming TBA) Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Jodie Foster, Nyad (Stream on Netflix)

(Stream on Netflix) Julianne Moore, May December (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) Rosamund Pike, Saltburn (Streaming TBA)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

(Image credit: Alamy / Warner Bros. Pictures / FlixPix)

Charles Melton, May December (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things (Streaming TBA)

(Streaming TBA) Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (Buy or rent from Amazon)

(Buy or rent from Amazon) Ryan Gosling, Barbie (Streaming on Max Dec. 15)

(Streaming on Max Dec. 15) Willem Dafoe, Poor Things (Streaming TBA)

2024 Golden Globe TV Show Nominations

Best Television Series - Drama

(Image credit: HBO)

1923 (Streaming on Paramount Plus)

(Streaming on Paramount Plus) The Crown (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) The Diplomat (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) The Last of Us (Streaming on Max)

(Streaming on Max) The Morning Show (Streaming on Apple TV Plus)

(Streaming on Apple TV Plus) Succession (Streaming on Max)

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

(Image credit: FX on Hulu)

Abbott Elementary (Streaming on Max and Hulu)

(Streaming on Max and Hulu) Barry (Streaming on Max)

(Streaming on Max) The Bear (Streaming on Hulu)

(Streaming on Hulu) Jury Duty (Streaming on Freevee)

(Streaming on Freevee) Only Murders in the Building (Streaming on Hulu)

(Streaming on Hulu) Ted Lasso (Streaming on Apple TV Plus)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

(Image credit: FX)

2024 Golden Globe TV Show Acting Nominations

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

(Image credit: HBO via YouTube)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (Streaming on Max)

(Streaming on Max) Emma Stone, The Curse (Streaming on Paramount Plus with Showtime)

(Streaming on Paramount Plus with Showtime) Helen Mirren, 1923 (Stream now on Paramount Plus)

(Stream now on Paramount Plus) Imelda Staunton, The Crown (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) Sarah Snook, Succession (Streaming on Max)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

(Image credit: Apple)

Brian Cox, Succession (Streaming on Max)

(Streaming on Max) Dominic West, The Crown (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Streaming on Apple TV Plus)

(Streaming on Apple TV Plus) Jeremy Strong, Succession (Streaming on Max)

(Streaming on Max) Kieran Culkin, Succession (Streaming on Max)

(Streaming on Max) Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (Streaming on Max)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

(Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (Streaming on Hulu)

(Streaming on Hulu) Elle Fanning, The Great (Streaming on Hulu)

(Streaming on Hulu) Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Streaming on Peacock)

(Streaming on Peacock) Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Streaming on Max and Hulu)

(Streaming on Max and Hulu) Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Streaming now on Prime Video)

(Streaming now on Prime Video) Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Streaming on Hulu)

Outstanding Talk Series

(Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Bill Hader, Barry (Streaming on Max)

(Streaming on Max) Jason Segel, Shrinking (Streaming on Apple TV Plus)

(Streaming on Apple TV Plus) Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Streaming on Apple TV Plus)

(Streaming on Apple TV Plus) Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (Streaming on Hulu)

(Streaming on Hulu) Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Streaming on Hulu)

(Streaming on Hulu) Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Streaming on Hulu)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

(Image credit: FX)

Ali Wong, Beef (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry (Streaming on Apple TV Plus)

(Streaming on Apple TV Plus) Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death (Streaming on Max)

(Streaming on Max) Juno Temple, Fargo (Streaming on Hulu)

(Streaming on Hulu) Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers (Streaming on Prime Video)

(Streaming on Prime Video) Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six (Streaming on Prime Video)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Streaming on Paramount Plus)

(Streaming on Paramount Plus) Jon Hamm, Fargo (Streaming on Hulu)

(Streaming on Hulu) Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Streaming on Paramount Plus with Showtime)

(Streaming on Paramount Plus with Showtime) Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six (Streaming on Prime Video)

(Streaming on Prime Video) Steven Yeun, Beef (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers (Streaming on Max)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

(Image credit: Apple)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

(Image credit: Graeme Hunter/HBO)

Alan Ruck, Succession (Streaming on Max)

(Streaming on Max) Alexander Skarsgård, Succession (Streaming on Max)

(Streaming on Max) Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Streaming on Apple TV Plus)

(Streaming on Apple TV Plus) Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (Streaming on Hulu)

(Streaming on Hulu) James Marsden, Jury Duty (Streaming on Freevee)

(Streaming on Freevee) Matthew Macfayden, Succession (Streaming on Max)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

(Image credit: Kirill Bichutsky/Netflix)

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Streaming on Netflix)

(Streaming on Netflix) Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (Stream on Netflix Dec. 25)

(Stream on Netflix Dec. 25) Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love (Streaming on Max)

(Streaming on Max) Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Stream on Netflix Dec. 19)

(Stream on Netflix Dec. 19) Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer (Streaming on Netflix)

See the full list of 2024 Golden Globes nominees at Goldenglobes.com