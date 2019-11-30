Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 right now with this 50%-off Netgear Nighthawk router

The countdown to Cyber Monday has begun. And for a limited time, you can upgrade to one of the best WiFi 6 routers for under $100.

Walmart currently has the Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 Router for $99. Traditionally priced at $199, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this router. By comparison, it's $65 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the same 4-stream WiFi 6 router.

Netgear's Nighthawk series are among some of the best Wi-Fi routers you can get.

The Nighthawk AX3000 4-stream router supports ultra-fast Wi-Fi speeds up to 600Mps with 2.4Gbps for enhanced WiFi performance.

The AX3000 AX4 4-stream employs the WiFi 6 router technology (AX WiFi). While most routers on the market today use the 802.11ac wireless standard, the technology behind your WiFi just got a major upgrade.

Though we didn't review this model router, we review several other Netgear routers, including the Netgear Nighthawk X6S EX8000. We awarded it Editor's Choice for its top performance and tri-band operation.

With 4-WiFi streams, the Nighthawk AX3000 expands your bandwidth, which means less network congestion. It supports smooth 4K streaming on up to 16 connected devices at once.

If you want more speed and less buffering for your smart connected devices like smartphones, tablets, PCs, and gaming consoles, the Nighthawk AX3000 is the router to get.

