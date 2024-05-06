Hurry! Govee smart lights are up to 40% off at Amazon — here’s 7 deals I recommend

The magic of mood lighting is real. We bet guests will be less likely to leave your summer soirees once the outdoor string lights pop on and that viewers will stay tuned into your gaming stream longer with a desk dressed up in synchronized neon glow. No matter where you're looking to add a bit of illumination to your home — indoors or out! — Govee is our go-to source for affordable smart lights.

Right now, you can get the brand at an even better price point during its up to 40% off sale at Amazon. We spotted everything from TikTok-famous floor lamps to permanent outdoor bulbs sporting discounts. Below, we rounded up our 7 favorite deals worth shopping.

The Best Govee Deals

Govee Outdoor Dimmable String Lights (48ft): was $36 now $19 @ Amazon

Not all string lights can endure the elements, but these IP65-rated bulbs are waterproof and shatterproof. This model specifically gives off a warm white glow (70 lm) that is not only dimmable (from 0 to 100%) but also offers 6 total light settings, from a soft flickering motion aptly named candlelight to a steady stream. For $19, these are priced at a serious steal considering they last 10 times longer than glass bulbs (a lifespan of 20,000 hours, to be exact).

Govee Music Sync Box: was $34 now $27 @ Amazon

If you want to sync all of your Govee smart lights together to sound, you'll need this handy device, which is luckily sporting a 20% coupon on Amazon among all the other brand discounts. It supports all Govee products and can synchronize up to seven different lights. Reviewers note pairing is a breeze. Another, who was initially annoyed having to buy a separate device, admonishes this box is "actually perfect," adding, "Spotify wrapped confirmed that I listen to more music with this device — I feel like my home is alive and dancing with me."

Govee RGBIC Gaming Neon Rope Lights: was $89 now $54 @ Amazon

In our review of this specific light strip from Govee, our editor covered the perimeter of her desk without any hiccups. Other reviewers note an appreciation for the durability of the silicone base, plus the brightness and vibrancy of the segmented RGBIC (Red, Green, Blue, Indepdent Control) that can be scheduled and synchronized to sound in the app. But what really differentiates this rope style from other Govee lights is the addition of glare-free diffusion (ideal when gaming) and AI Dreamview (so colors can communicate with Razer Chroma software).

Govee RGBIC LED Modern Floor Lamp: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

You may recognize this floor lamp from TikTok, but if not, don't let its svelte silhouette fool you — it packs a powerful tech punch. Thanks to its RGB integrated circuit, this piece is capable of producing over 16 million color combinations and 82 dynamic modes (plus 10 music-specific modes that sync up with your tunes) that you can fully customize in the app. It's also smart home-compatible. You can switch between settings or power it on and off with simple voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant. Reviewers have placed it in bedrooms, offices, living rooms and more.

Govee Smart RGBIC 96ft Outdoor String Lights: was $99 now $64

Our senior security and networking editor swears by these string lights, which he shares are the reason his "backyard truly shines" in this review. After draping two sets across his porch's awning, he loved them so much he bought another pair, and they're still holding up fine. "The outdoor string lights are great for ambiance and lighting up my fence but the rope light is perfect for parties or get-togethers which can always use a little RGB," he writes.

Govee TV Blacklight with Camera: was $89 now $74 @ Amazon

Govee's TV backlight won't break the bank if you're looking to recreate an immersive, at-home film viewing experience, especially while it's 17% off at Amazon. This kit comes with rope lighting that can be adhered to the back of your TV along with an attachable camera. It also boasts a fish-eye correction feature that "helps ensure the colors appear consistent across the screen, eliminating distortions often seen with curved backlights," one reviewer raves. Do note that the 11 ft option is ideal for TVs between 55 and 65 inches, whereas the 16 ft strip is for 75- to 85-inch TVs.