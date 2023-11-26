Best Buy Cyber Monday deals are live — 39 sales I recommend now

Best Buy has now launched its Cyber Monday sale. This latest collection of discounts includes the biggest savings of the entire year with money-off best-selling tech across pretty much every product category.

Lego sets: deals from $6 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale includes a slew of discounts on Lego sets. The discounted sets include Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, Disney and more themes. There's up to 30$ off, with the lowest price deals starting from just $6. Lego can often be rather pricey so don't miss your chance to pick up a popular set for cheap.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

The best streaming device we've ever tested is currently on sale. We love it for its 4K resolution and HDR10 and Dolby Vision support but check out our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review for all the details.

TV sale: deals from $49 @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently has some of the best TV deals of the year. The retailer has TVs on sale for as low as $49. Keep in mind, these cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger 4K sets.

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $49 @ Best Buy

The PS5 DualSense is at its lowest price for Cyber Monday as Best Buy drops the controller down to $49. That's a 30% discount. This deal is on (nearly) every single color, including the Galactic Purple and Gray Camouflage models. The freshly released Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue are also on sale.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $89 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has slashed $60 off the Beats Studio Buds in every color. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours of listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds, making now a very good time to buy.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB): was $159 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB) just crashed to its lowest price ever. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s. It also comes with a heatsink equipped with RGB lighting. It's a great pick if you want to boost your console's storage capacity.

Google Nest Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat: was $129 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Nest programmable thermostat is a much less expensive version than the company's premier model, but is equally attractive and just as easy to install. Considering that smart thermostats can help you save money, it's a smart investment.

WD_Black C50 1TB Expansion Card: was $149 now $124 @ Best Buy

The WD_Black C50 Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox accessory that boosts the internal storage of your Xbox Series X or Series S. This 1TB drive is on sale for $127 and increases the hard drive space of your Xbox console. It's a "plug and play" storage solution, it just slots into the Xbox storage expansion port found on the back of the console, and you're ready to game on.

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Air Fry Oven: was $219 now $129 @ Best Buy

This Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 is a must-have countertop appliance for your kitchen because it combines the functions of an air fryer, convection oven and toaster. It's also perfect for kitchens where space is limited with its small countertop footprint and an array of functions. It's now on sale for $149 at Best Buy in the Cyber Monday sales.

Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max: was $229 now $159 @ Best Buy

CHEAPEST PRICE EVER! This Blueair model suits up to 387 sq ft and comes with 5 cleaning modes (3 fan speeds, auto and night mode). There’s only two buttons to control everything, keeping things simple, but it also connects to the Blueair app so you can schedule its use and monitor the quality of your air remotely. CADR averages 250 and there’s a child lock for peace of mind too.

Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch SE (2022) is Apple's new mid-tier watch. It packs the same chipset found in the Apple Watch Series 8, but for a lower price. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. This deal applies to the smaller 40mm size.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G4 Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $219 @ Best Buy

The Odyssey G4 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync/FreeSync compatibility. The 1080p monitor also has DisplayPort and HDMI ports as well as an IPS panel.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299 now $229 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Galaxy Watch 6 on sale at the lowest price we've seen yet. In our Galaxy Watch 6 review, we said it's the most polished Samsung smartwatch yet with substantial upgrades like a brighter display, comprehensive sleep tracking features, and a slimmer design. Best Buy is knocking $70 off, which is one of the best Galaxy Watch 6 deals right now.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $229 @ Best Buy

Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review found these headphones offered great performance, superior comfort, and had an impressive battery life of up to 38 hours of playback. Despite being superseded by the XM5, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market. Save big right now.

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $244 @ Best Buy

The Ooni Fyra 12 was the pizza oven that first got me hooked. This a wood-pellet-powered pizza oven that can reach temperatures of 950º F, and fit pies up to 12 inches in diameter. It measures 29 x 28 x 15.5 inches when assembled, and weighs just 22 pounds, which makes it great for taking on camping trips and tailgates. At $244, this is the lowest price I've seen on this oven.

Meta Quest 2: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

In our Meta Quest 2 review, we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. It has a sleeker design and superior performance when it comes to playing the best VR games. It keeps the Quest's signature standalone design, allowing you to play games, watch shows and movies and enjoy immersive VR experiences without being tethered to a PC, console or phone. This entry-level configuration normally costs $299, but for Cyber Monday it's now $249 at Best Buy.

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $449 now $249 @ Best Buy

When you think of stand mixers, you automatically picture a KitchenAid — a premium brand which is rarely on sale, but here it is. This model features a 5.5-quart capacity with a bowl-lift design. That means it’s particularly useful for heavy-set ingredients, such as bread dough or fruit cake. There are 11 speeds (including half speed) to give you precise control and handy accessories include a flat beater, wire whip and dough hook. This deal is available on black, blue, silver and red colors.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless was $379 now $279 @ Best Buy

With up to 60-hour battery life, the Momentum 4 headphones are one the most practical wireless designs, perfectly built for a life on the road rather than tethered to a power socket needing regular battery top ups. Add in the easy-going Sennheiser sound and effective noise cancelling, and it's easy to see why these are one of our favorite pairs of wireless headphones.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy

One of the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299 at Best Buy. This isn't a dollar-off discount but you're getting a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership for the retail price of a Switch. This is a pretty great package and ideal for first-time Switch owners.

TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $229 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display for well under $500. The Q5 is a Best Buy exclusive.

Xbox Series S Game Pass bundle: $249 @ Best Buy

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. There's no disc drive on this console, as it's designed exclusively for digital games. Note: This bundle includes 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate which includes flagship titles like Starfall and Forza Motorsport.

Segway F30 Electric Kick Scooter: was $649 now $399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has sliced $250 off this Segway electric scooter. The F30 model offers an 18.6-mile range and a top speed of 15.5 mph. Its large 10-inch tires are another useful feature. It's also got a foldable design and Bluetooth security lock to keep your ride safe. It's Regenerative Braking System is another excellent extra.

Navee V40 Pro Electric Scooter: was $529 now $399 @ Best Buy

Tom's Guide is currently testing this scooter and so far, it's a great commuting option. It's got a powerful 600w motor, 25-mile max range and 20mph max speed. The 10-inch pneumatic tires make for a comfortable and smooth ride.

Eero Pro 6E AX5400 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System: was $699 now $399 @ Best Buy

Now's your chance to get one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems at a discount. This deal includes three nodes, which is more than enough to cover up to 6,000 square feet. This Wi-Fi 6e router is capable of throughput up to 1.6Gbps, and should last you for several years.

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. It really shines when paired with an Xbox Game Pass subscription giving you access to hundreds of top games at once. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts to date.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $499 @ Best Buy

Armed with quadruple cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a gorgeous 6.8-inch Super AMOLED, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can still beat some of the finest phones today. Best Buy's $700 discount off the original price makes this phone even more appealing for Cyber Monday shoppers. However, note that a newer model, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available. But even if it's not the flagship anymore, it's still a very capable handset.

PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Slim is a slightly tweaked version of the hugely popular console that is 30% slimmer and sports a larger 1TB SSD. This new bundle includes the console with a disc drive and a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $499. That's a $69 saving compared to buying both items separately. This item is coming in and out of stock.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's the least-expensive OLED TV I've ever seen.

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $749 now $579 @ Best Buy

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this 75-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the Smart TV features you'd expect.

LG 48" C3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

The LG C3 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we highlighted its perfect blacks, stunning contrast and rich, accurate colors. It's also great for gaming thanks to its Game Optimizer features and 120Hz refresh rate. Add in Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote and it's no wonder we awarded it an Editor's Choice.

LG G2 77" 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

The previous-gen LG G2 is one of the brightest OLED TVs we've tested. In our LG G2 OLED TV review, we called it the ultimate QD-OLED TV rival. It offers about 30% higher brightness than its predecessor and boasts new gaming features, AI-boosted sound quality, and support for just about every HDR format you can think of. LG also claims this panel prevents burn-in, though we haven't put that to the test just yet. When it comes to performance, this TV is currently the king of OLED TVs.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,599 now $1,119 @ Best Buy

Save $400! This configuration of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features a 14-inch 2.5K 165Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 CPU, an RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. If you want a seriously powerful gaming laptop that won't sting your waller too much, this is the machine to get. I think it's one of the best Cyber Monday laptop gaming deals you can find right now.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

$250 off! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can save an extra $50 on Apple's new M3-based MacBook. (Sign up at Best Buy). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $1,449 @ Amazon