Forget LG C4 OLED — this new Samsung OLED TV is a way cheaper alternative

Feeling like the new LG C4 OLED is a bit too expensive? Here’s some good news: Samsung is rolling out a new affordable OLED TV that will compete with some of the lower-cost models coming from LG and Sony later this year.

The TV is called the Samsung S85D OLED and it will start at $1,699 for a 55-inch screen, $2,099 for 65-inch and 77-inch costing $3,399.

While that’s still a sizable investment, it’s around $700 cheaper than the LG C4 OLED at 65 inches and $1,300 less than the top-of-the-line Samsung S95D OLED. So the new Samsung S85D could certainly make our best OLED TV list as a value pick.

That said, you don’t get a price cut like that without making a few trade-offs, and the S85D only has a 120Hz native panel compared to the 144Hz refresh rate of the S95D. The other trade-off is the use of the Motion Xcelerator technology instead of Motion Xcelerator+ that offers lower input latency, so this definitely won't be the best gaming TV.

However, the S85D uses the same processor as the top-of-the-line Samsung S95D OLED (the Samsung NQ4 AI Gen2) so there shouldn't be a major difference in upscaling or motion processing.

55" S85D OLED: $1,699

$1,699 65" S85D OLED: $2,099

$2,099 77" S85D OLED: $3,399

Smaller OLED TVs are coming, too

Of course, not everyone needs a 77-inch OLED in their house. Thankfully, Samsung also announced that it will be expanding its range of Samsung S90D OLED TVs to include both a 42-inch and 48-inch model.

The smaller versions of the TV will still include all the same features as the larger sizes and will support the aforementioned Motion Xcelerator 144Hz technology.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's a breakdown of the prices and sizes:

42” Class S90D: $1,399

$1,399 48” Class S90D: $1,599

$1,599 55” Class S90D: $1,999

$1,999 65” Class S90D: $2,699

$2,699 77” Class S90D: $3,699

$3,699 83” Class S90D: $5,399

Both the Samsung S85D and smaller S90D OLED TVs are available to purchase on Samsung's online store, and we'll be calling them in soon for proper hands-on testing. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best TVs to see which models we recommend most.