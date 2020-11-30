Best Cyber Monday TV deals 2020: All the best TV sales now

The best Cyber Monday TV deals have arrived, and we're seeing great discounts on sets big and small. That includes premium 4K sets larger than 70 inches.

We're constantly updating our guide to the best Cyber Monday TV deals, so you'll know you're getting the cheapest price on each TV. One of the best TV deals we've seen is a 75-inch Hisense Android TV for only $599 at Best Buy, which is $400 off.

We're also seeing 55-inch 4K TVs for as low as $199, but those TV deals are coming in and out of stock. If you've always wanted an OLED TV, Vizio, LG and Sony have all been offering discounts and LG's amazing CX has just come back in stock.

See all of our top picks for Cyber Monday TV deals below.

Cyber Monday TV deals right now: Top 5 TV deals

LG CX OLED back in stock

Going Fast LG CX OLED TV 55-inch: was $1,999 now $1,396 @ Amazon

The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we tested this year. Now it's on sale again for $1,369. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this amazing OLED TV and one of the best Cyber Monday TV sales we've seen.View Deal

Cyber Monday TV deals

75" - 70" TVs

Hisense 75" H6510G Android TV: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy

Save $400. This Hisense TV is a massive 75 inches with 4K Ultra HD resolution, great audio quality, and easy access to all your favorite streaming services via Android TV. Google Assistant is built in with a voice remote. It's a killer Cyber Monday TV deal.View Deal

LG 75" 4K Smart webOS TV: was $849 now $649 @ Best Buy

LG's 4K TVs are some of the best, and this one is pretty neat. The webOS store gives you top apps, including Netflix, Sling, Hulu and Prime Video, and support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit mean it will fit in right with your smart home. View Deal

Samsung Q90T 75" QLED TV: was $3,800 now $2,597 @ Amazon

This is a monster of a TV, and it has a QLED panel, which means you're getting the best colors of any TV out there. The Q90T is the top of the range model, and it's 2020's version, so this is as new as it gets too.View Deal

Vizio 70-inch 4K Smart TV: was $758 now $548 @ Walmart

Expired At $200 off, this already-good value TV now becomes a great value. For your money you get the lovely 70-inch 4K display, HDR, intelligent upscaling and pixel tuning for the best possible picture, AirPlay and Chromecast support, DTS Virtual X surround sound, and more.View Deal

TCL 75-inch Android 4K TV: was $800 now $499 @ Best Buy

Low stock: Availability depends upon your region. Normally, the bigger the screen you want, the more dollars you’ll have to part with. But the huge 75-inch TCL Class 4 Series LED UHD challenges this norm with a $300 reduction at Best Buy. Granted, there will be drawbacks in terms of picture and sound quality at this end of the market. But running on Android TV and with Chromecast built in, you won’t be short of content to watch on that giant 4K panel.View Deal

Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy

You can stream to your heart's content, with this gigantic and immersive 4K TV. Support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 video standards plus DTS Virtual: X mean your shows and movies will sound and look great.View Deal

TCL 75" 4K Roku TV: was $1,199 now $678 @ Walmart

Roku TVs have all the advantages of using a Roku device, without actually having to use up any HDMI ports. TCL's model has that, plus 4K resolution, HDR, three 4K ready HDMI ports, and of course that lovely big 75-inch display.View Deal

65" - 55" TVs

Sony 800XH 65" 4K TV: was $999 now $798 @ Amazon

The Sony 800XH TVs are powered by the X1 processor, which not only delivers excellent performance on native 4K images, but also upscales lower resolution images extremely well. As this is a Sony, there's a great game mode, too, designed to play nicely with all PlayStation consoles.View Deal

Sceptre 65" 4K TV: was $429 now $379 @ Walmart

It may be a budget TV, but this 65-inch Sceptre TV offers 4K resolution, HDR support, and four HDMI ports. Take note, there's no built-in WiFi, which means you'll need a device in order to stream content. However, if you don't want a smart TV, this deal is as cheap as they get. View Deal

Samsung 65" The Frame TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Low stock: Availability may depend upon your region. Samsung's art-inspired The Frame TV hangs on the wall like a painting, offering you a full featured 4K smart TV that blends in with your decor. Samsung sweetens the deal with a huge selection of art to display when you're not watching movies and shows, and Best Buy has it for $500 off. Meanwhile, Walmart has the 55" model for $1,190.View Deal

TCL 65" Class 4K QLED Roku TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Walmart

Out of stock Save $500 on this TCL smart TV, which uses QLED technology to deliver a stunning 4K picture. It also offers a 120Hz refresh rate, great HDR performance and voice control for finding content to watch. And it's all powered by Roku's intuitive interface. Just act quickly, because there are only a few TVs left.View Deal

Samsung 65" TU7000: was $549 now $478 @ Amazon

Out of stock Samsung's non-QLED 4K TVs may not get as much attention, but they offer a great value for the price, and Walmart is selling the 65-inch TU7000 for $70 off the regular price. With 4K resolution, HDR support and Samsung's Tizen smart TV system, it's a great TV for the price, and it's more affordable than ever. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy

Check stock: This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could need: sharp 4K picture, good audio and access to all your favorite streaming apps. Plus a 55-inch screen for under $300? Don't sleep on this early Cyber Monday TV deal. (Of note, this deal is coming in and out of stock). View Deal

LG CX OLED TV 55-inch: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

Low stock: Availability depends upon your region. The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we tested this year. Now it's on sale again for $1,349. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this amazing OLED TV and one of the best Cyber Monday TV sales we've seen.View Deal

LG BX OLED TV 55-inch: was $1,499 now $1,196 @ Amazon

Availability may depend upon your region. The LG CX OLED TV has practically everything you could ask for in a modern TV. Its webOS app store gives you tons of ways to stream — all without plugging anything in — and its 120Hz refresh rate means smoother image quality. View Deal

Insignia 55" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $279 @ Best Buy

Low stock: Availability may depend upon your region. If you want a big-screen TV that won't break the bank, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. Best Buy has the Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV back on sale for just $209. Like all Fire TVs, it gives you access to tons of content/apps as well as access to Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa. It's a great Cyber Monday TV deal for anyone on a budget. View Deal

Sony 55" X800H: was $999 now $698 @ Walmart

The Sony X800H series is part of Sony's mid-range line of 4K TVs. Unlike the X750H, the X800H series is available in more screen sizes and it also adds Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. You also get Alexa/AirPlay 2 compatibility. Best Buy also has deals on this model: The 43" X800H was $599 now $449 at Best Buy. View Deal

50" and smaller

Samsung 50" Smart TV: was $429 now $327.99 @ Walmart

Out of stock: Snag a great deal on this Samsung 50-inch smart TV, which has 4K resolution, HDR support, and Samsung's full Tizen smart TV offerings for less. View Deal

TCL 40" Roku Smart TV: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

Don't require a 4K TV? Amazon has the TCL 40-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for $198. This Amazon Cyber Monday deal is cheap enough that it won't break the bank. We also like that it features our favorite OS for streaming.View Deal

Toshiba 32" Fire TV: was $179 now $119 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking the price of this 32-inch Fire TV down to an all-time low. It has built-in Fire TV access, which means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video. It also comes with a voice remote, so you can control certain functions of your TV with the sound of your voice. View Deal

Insignia 24" Fire TV: was $149 now $79 @ Best Buy

It may be small, but this 24-inch Fire TV features Alexa so you can stream from your favorite apps and even control your TV via the voice remote. This Cyber Monday TV deal is one of the smallest smart TVs you can get. View Deal

Insignia 19" 720p TV: was $79 now $59 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a cheap Cyber Monday TV deal, you'll be hard pressed to find something less expensive than this Insignia TV. Perfect for the basement, small spaces, or a kid's room, the 19-inch TV sports 720p resolution and two HDMI ports. View Deal

Out of stock

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy

Out of stock: Best Buy has the Samsung Class 6 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $529. That's $220 off and one of the least expensive 70-inch name brand TVs we've seen. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, 120Hz motion rate, and Samsung's Tizen OS. View Deal

Sony 65-inch A8H OLED: was $2,799 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Out of stock: Availability may depend upon your region. One of our favorite TVs of all time, the Sony A8H OLED offers some of the best picture and sound we've ever seen, in addition to being a highly capable Android smart TV. You can score this awesome OLED for $100 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy

Out of stock: Availability depends upon your region. Vizio's first OLED TV is back on sale, though the $400 off Best Buy Cyber Monday deal could be for a limited time. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV.View Deal

Insignia 50” 4K UHD LED TV: was $349 now $149 at Best Buy

Out of stock: Availability depends upon your region. Save $200 on this excellent, affordable 4K smart TV from Insignia. The display looks fantastic and even supports HDR for vibrant colors. You also get Alexa support for voice control and access to all the major streaming services. View Deal

Who has the best TV deals on Cyber Monday?

Who has the best TV deals on for Cyber Monday? It depends on the type of set you're interested in. Cyber Monday TV deals are designed to generate excitement around sales, so don't let the hype from every retailer confuse you. The basics of buying a great TV on sale are the same as regular priced models: Know what features you should expect, what extras you may want, and read up on reviews to get a feel for what's good or bad about specific models.

In general, Best Buy has the best TV deals on Cyber Monday, especially on our favorite brands like LG, Samsung and Sony. Meanwhile, we've seen the best TV deals on more affordable brands like Hisense, TCL and Vizio from Walmart. Amazon typically tries to price-match both Best Buy and Walmart, so be sure to run comparisons if you tend to favor one retailer over another.

Should I wait till Cyber Monday to buy a TV?

In general, Cyber Monday TV deals are giving some of the biggest discounts in this category we've seen all year. So should you wait until the Cyber Monday date itself to buy a TV?

Most of the prices you're seeing today, especially on big-brand models, are the lowest they'll get this season. If you don't act on deals now, the next wave of TV discounts will come before the Super Bowl in February. At that point, however, most TV manufacturers will have announced a new lineup of 2021 TVs.

If a current deal catches your eye, do your research, but chances are you've found a good price. Plus when you purchase now, you'll have a brand-new set for cozying up at home during the holiday season.

Cyber Monday cheap TVs: Bargain hunters, beware

Watch the fine print on those deals. You may see some TVs selling for $100 or less, but they all have some pretty severe limitations. Small sizes are common, and 32-inches is pretty small compared to the 65-inch models we usually review. (Check out our guide to choosing the right TV size to find the best size for your home.)

Most are lacking smart features or rely on off-brand software with limited app selection. But the biggest gotcha you'll see on Cyber Monday is low resolution — some don't even offer full HD, opting for 720p resolution. While you may see TVs listed for amazingly low prices — some for less than $100 — don't expect any of the smart functions or 4K panels we see in the best TVs.

The other thing to watch for are refurbished and open box units. These can be a source of enormous savings, but they come with wear and tear before you've even set it up. Warranty coverage may also not be as robust as a new model will offer. Refurbs are a good way to save a buck during the rest of the year, but as we get into the holidays, the best deals are on new units.

Just remember the old saying about things that look too good to be true. Not all Cyber Monday cheap TVs are great deals, even when the prices are enticing.