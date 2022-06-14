Warriors vs Celtics live stream: How to watch game 6 of NBA Finals online

When we watch the Warriors vs Celtics live stream for game 6 of the NBA Finals, we'll see a Boston team whose patterns are broken that needs to win and win. As the game 5 NBA Playoffs live stream showed us, the Celtics could not follow the game 4 loss with a win — breaking their streak of wins following losses this post-season.

The big star for the Warriors in game 5 was Andrew Wiggins, whose post-season has been a palate cleanser from his history. Wiggins, who has demolished Jayson Tatum on defense, posted a double-double, with 26 points and 13 rebounds in game 5. Oh, and then he sealed the game with a dunk over Derrick Wright.

Speaking of Tatum, while his 27 points did lead the Celtics, his fourth quarter was a sad state of affairs. He missed four of five shots in the final frame, and posted a record nobody wants to have: most turnovers in a single post-season.

Boston is likely most upset because Golden State beat them without a strong performance from its golden child: Steph Curry only contributed 16 points to the overall total. If the rest of the Warriors can lift this team up to win, with a middling performance from Curry? That's not good for Boston's chances of forcing a game 7.

The Celtics kept making mistake after mistake — with 10 missed free throws and 18 turnovers — and they're likely hoping that their hometown crowd can push them to be the better version of themselves.

But the bettors think this series could go the distance. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Celtics are the 4-point favorite with a -170 moneyline (wager $170 to win $100). Golden State is an underdog at +150, so you wager $100 to win $150. The over/under is 210.5 points. Here's everything you need to know to watch the Warriors vs Celtics live stream:

How to watch Warriors vs Celtics live streams from anywhere on Earth

Having trouble actually getting ESPN3 or ABC? Even if you can't watch the Warriors vs Celtics live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Warriors vs Celtics live streams in the U.S.

The game 6 Warriors vs Celtics live stream is on ABC and ESPN3 at 9 p.m. Thursday (June 16).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all of these games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, we haven't been recommending it so far — as it's without TNT and would miss earlier games. That said, it will have all the NBA Finals live streams.

You could also get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. ESPN3 and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 (and $25 for the first month), which is pretty low for live TV services (and the lowest rate for one with ESPN). Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

You could also pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

(opens in new tab) ABC is on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), which specializes in international sports. It has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

Warriors vs Celtics live streams schedule

All times below are in ET.

* = If necessary

Game 1: Boston 120 , Golden State 108

, Golden State 108 Game 2: Golden State 107 , Boston 88

, Boston 88 Game 3: Boston 116 , Golden State 100

, Golden State 100 Game 4: Golden State 107, Boston 97

Boston 97 Game 5: Golden State 104, Boston 94

Boston 94 Game 6: Thursday (June 16): Golden State vs. Boston, 9 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3

Thursday (June 16): Golden State vs. Boston, 9 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3 *Game 7: Sunday (June 19): Boston vs. Golden State, 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3

Warriors vs Celtics live streams in the UK

NBA fans in the U.K. need look no further than Sky Sports (opens in new tab) for all their Playoff needs. Sky will be showing all games on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, though the timings aren't great for U.K. fans, with games typically starting at 1.30 a.m. BST. Game 6's Warriors vs Celtics live stream starts at 2 a.m. on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

You could also consider the Sky NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which offers every NBA game for just £14.99/month, plus loads of extra features including archived games on demand — helpful if you want to watch the next day — condensed replays and more.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now (opens in new tab) Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now (opens in new tab). Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

Not in the U.K. right now? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Warriors vs Celtics live streams in Canada

Canadian basketball fans looking for the NBA finals will find it spread across TSN and SportsNet. Game 6's Warriors vs Celtics live stream is on SportsNet.

If you're having trouble finding all the games, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) may be your ticket.

Warriors vs Celtics live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the Warriors vs Celtics live stream on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which has every one of the NBA finals games this year. But beware the time difference: you'll need to go by the above lists and add 14 hours to convert ET to AEST — which would mean this game is at 11 a.m. AEST.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to watch the playoffs. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).