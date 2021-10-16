NBA live stream 2021: How to watch the 21-22 season online

Ball SZN is back as NBA live streams return next week, and the 2021-22 season tips off. And this season looks to shake off all the chaos of previous years, for brand-new arguments.

The opening games of the season start on Tuesday, October 19 with the world champion Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Brooklyn Nets. The big subplot of that game is if Kyrie Irving will actually play with the visiting Nets this season.

The Nets announced that he will not even practice with the team until he is compliant with New York City's Covid vaccination mandate for players. His teammate Kevin Durant has told the press that he thinks things "will work out," while sources say Irving is feeling strong as a 'voice for the voiceless.'

Later that night, we get a west coast rivalry renewed as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors. Both teams have been plagued by injuries, but should be at full health for opening day. The Lakers, looking to improve, acquired Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony in the off-season.

On Wednesday, the Celtics will play the Knicks at MSG (though a bigger match, ratings-wise would be Trae Young's Hawks returning to the Garden) and the Nuggets taking on the Suns.

How to watch NBA live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you're a basketball fan and for some reason have had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the NBA live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling, Yahoo or another website and watch the game.

How to watch the NBA live stream in the US

In the U.S., the NBA's nationally televised games are airing on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. And, previously, some ABC games have aired on ESPN3, most notably in the playoffs.

If you don't have a cable or satellite package, and have cut the cord, you can get those channels via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which starts at $35 a month and offers more than 50 channels, including ESPN (in its Orange package). It has TNT, which Fubo does not.

ESPN and TNT are a part of the Sling TV Orange package, which costs $35 and comes with more than 30 channels. Get the NBA TV add-on for $10. Sling is currently offering a three-day free trial and a 1-year price lock, so you don't need to worry about rising costs.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like ABC and ESPN. You can also add on NBA TV. View Deal

NBA live streams in the UK

Basketball fans in the UK can watch the NBA bubble games on Sky Sports, via Sky, BT and Virgin Media packages. Games are broadcast live, so tipoff times range from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. BST. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

Brits can also get the NBA League Pass UK package, which costs £42.99 and gets you the NBA live streams for the playoffs and finals.

NBA live streams in Canada

Canadian b-ball fans can watch the NBA playoffs on TSN, SportsNet and NBA TV Canada.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

NBA live stream schedule: Tip-off games

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Nets vs Bucks @ 7:30 p.m. ET

Warriors vs Lakers @ 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 20