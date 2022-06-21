NBA Draft 2022 live stream: How to watch online, channel, start time

We're inching closer to the NBA Draft 2022 live stream, but it seems like No. 1 is already locked in. Word has it that Jabari Smith is the overall consensus pick to head to Orlando, as the Magic has the first pick of the draft. But other potential picks could upset Smith's role.

NBA Draft 2022 live stream start time, channel Round 1 starts at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday (July 23)

Channels: ABC (round 1 only) and ESPN (both rounds)

Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV Orange, currently on sale down to 50% off for the first month (opens in new tab).

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free

Behind Smith, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren is a favorite among some. The lanky 7-foot center/power forward hits No. 1 in some rankings we've seen online, Holmgren is a defensive beast. The only real knocks against him are his strength and frame, as he doesn't have the most intimidating presence.

Paolo Banchero is a name that many have floated, and the Duke forward would be a safe pick for many teams. The Rockets, who pick third, are expected to take Banchero. They even cleared a role for him, by moving Christian Wood to Dallas in last week's trade.

But let's cut to the chase: we've got everything you need to watch the 2022 NBA Draft online, and the order of draft picks as well.

How to watch the NBA Draft live streams from anywhere

If you've had to leave your own "alma mater" region -- and you can't watch ABC or ESPN to grab the NBA Draft on the services you already pay for, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Its 30-day money-back guarantee is another perk.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

NBA Draft live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S. the NBA Draft airs on ABC and ESPN, at 8 p.m. ET. Only ESPN will have the second round picks.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV.

We recommend you go with Sling, one of the best streaming services, even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas) it does have ESPN. ESPN is included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 per month normally, and is currently $10 for the first month right now.

Fubo, one of the best cable TV alternatives, will give you your choice of ABC and ESPN.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): You can get ESPN and ESPN3 in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like ABC and ESPN. You can also add on NBA TV. Fubo doesn't have TNT.

NBA Draft live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Even though the NBA season is over, Sky Sports (opens in new tab) is still your destination. Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena will host the NBA Draft starting at 1 a.m. BST.

NBA Draft live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hoops fans in Canada can get the NBA Draft live streams on SportsNet and TSN.

SN1 has the draft for SportsNet, while TSN2 has the draft for TSN. Both start at 8 p.m. ET.

TSN and Sportsnet can both be added to your existing cable package.

NBA Draft live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The NBA draft live streams should be available down under on ESPN on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab). Expect the proceedings to kick off at 9:30 a.m. AEST.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

NBA Draft 2022 pick order

Round 1

Pick Number Team 1 Orlando Magic 2 Oklahoma City Thunder 3 Houston Rockets 4 Sacramento Kings 5 Detroit Pistons 6 Indiana Pacers 7 Portland Trail Blazers 8 New Orleans Pelicans 9 San Antonio Spurs 10 Washington Wizards 11 New York Knicks 12 Oklahoma City Thunder 13 Charlotte Hornets 14 Cleveland Cavaliers 15 Charlotte Hornets 16 Atlanta Hawks 17 Houston Rockets 18 Chicago Bulls 19 Minnesota Timberwolves 20 San Antonio Spurs 21 Denver Nuggets 22 Memphis Grizzlies 23 Philadelphia 76ers 24 Milwaukee Bucks 25 San Antonio Spurs 26 Dallas Mavericks 27 Miami Heat 28 Golden State Warriors 29 Memphis Grizzlies 30 Oklahoma City Thunder

Round 2