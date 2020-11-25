Mega mattress deal at Allswell knocks 25% off premium mattress

Let's be honest: Buying a new mattress can be very expensive. However, we're a few hours away from Thanksgiving, which means Black Friday mattress deals are here to make buying a new mattress as cheap as possible — even if that mattress holds a spot on our best mattress list.

For instance, right now you can get the Allswell Supreme Mattress (queen) on sale for just $738 via coupon "TURKEY25". That's $246 off and the cheapest price we've seen for the Allswell Supreme.

Mattress deal at Allswell

Allswell Supreme Mattress: was $985 now $738 @ Allswell

The Allswell Supreme Mattress is the company's top-of-the-line mattress. It features individually wrapped coils, 2 inches of foam, and a quilted top to offer the most luxurious night's sleep possible. Use coupon code "TURKEY25" to knock 25% off any size mattress. After discount, the twin costs $543.75 ($181 off), whereas the queen costs $738.75 ($246 off). View Deal

The Allswell Supreme is a hybrid mattress in that it uses both coils and memory foam to help you get the best night's sleep possible. The individually wrapped coils help minimize motion transfer, whereas the 2 inches of memory foam provide pressure relief and help transfer heat away from your body. The result is a luxurious mattress that doesn't cost a fortune.

The mattress ships for free and will arrive at your door in a conveniently sized box, ready to sleep on within 24-48 hours. It also comes with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.

Keep in mind that the coupon expires on November 30, so grab this deal while you can. Make sure to check out our coverage of the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals for more sales.