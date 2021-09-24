Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream features two teams who lost in the midweek Carabao Cup games and will be eager to get back to winning ways here.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream, date, time, channels The Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream takes place tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 25)

► Time 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Kickoff time was moved forward to allow a concert by The Courteeners to take place at Old Trafford later, but the Red Devils are singing a cheerful tune of their own right now.

They sit at the top of the EPL table, tied on 13 points with Chelsea and Liverpool and yet to lose in the league. They had a bit of a rollercoaster ride this week, first beating West Ham United in Premier League action, then losing to them in the Carabao Cup clash. But that's unlikely to have much bearing on this game: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer completely rotated his starting lineup, giving Cristiano Ronaldo, David De Gea, and Raphael Varane a rest. And not only will they come in fresh against Villa, but Man Utd already boasts an enviable home advantage, having won 18 out of the last 21 matches between the clubs.

Aston Villa's entire season so far has been a rollercoaster ride. They sit in the middle of the table, with two wins, two losses and a draw. This week has proven to be up and down, as well; Dean Smith's side prevailed over Everton in their last league action, but just missed out to Chelsea in a penalty-kick thriller of a Carabao Cup match.

The team are still establishing their identity in the post-Jack Grealish era, but new stars Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia have stepped up. Leon Bailey is another recent signing who's impressed recently, but he'll miss the next few games due to injury.

See what happens by watching the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. Make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK

Manchester United vs Aston Villa kicks off at 12:30 p.m. BST in the U.K., but there's no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Manchester United vs Aston Villa and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.