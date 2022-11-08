Liverpool vs Southampton live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Liverpool vs Southampton live stream features an up-and-down Liverpool taking on a Southampton side reeling from the sacking of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl —and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Liverpool vs Southampton live stream date, time, channels The Liverpool vs Southampton live stream takes place Saturday, Nov. 12.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 13)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Liverpool are an enigma this season. Their last five games have seen defeats to relegation scrappers Leeds and Nottm Forest as well as victories against the much-vaunted Man City and last time out, a hard-fought triumph against an impressive Tottenham side. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah seems to have rediscovered the form that won him a share of the golden boot last season with a double against Spurs taking his league tally to six so far this season. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to use the World Cup break to reset his side’s inconsistencies and give players such as Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota a chance to return to full fitness. With recent rumors of owners FSG willing to listen to offers for the club, Klopp will want to put across his best self to any potential new owners with a win.

After nearly four years in charge, the Ralph Hasenhuttl reign at St Mary’s is over. The Austrian was relieved of his duties after the 4-1 defeat at home to Newcastle, leaving the Saints in 18th place. Southampton have the second-youngest squad in the Premier League and their inexperience has shown in front of goal this season. Che Adams has a respectable five strikes but no one else has scored more than two all season. Recruiting a regular goal-scorer in January will surely be top priority for the new manager, but they are not so easy to find. Southampton have not won at Anfield since 2013, but teams often play with newfound freedom just after a managerial change, and Saints fans will be praying for a bounce sooner rather than later. At the time of writing, Luton manager Nathan Jones looks to be set for the job, but having never managed in the premier league before, he will have some undertaking on his hands.

With Liverpool desperate to give fans something to cheer before the World Cup break, this could be a game of all-out attack for the reds. It will be fascinating too to see how Southampton react to their managerial change. It’s clear the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream has the potential to be a highlight of a busy Premier League gameweek.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Southampton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package costs $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream in the UK

Liverpool vs Southampton kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Liverpool vs Southampton) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Highlights will of course be shown on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.25 p.m. GMT and available via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Southampton stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).