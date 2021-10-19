Google Pixel 6 event disappointment — there's probably no Pixel Watch coming today

The Google Pixel Watch won't be part of the Google Pixel 6 launch today according to a new rumor. But have no fear Pixel fans, it is still apparently on the way.

Leaker Jon Prosser tweeted in response to a follower's query about the MIA Google wearable: "Don’t expect [the Pixel Watch] at the event tomorrow," he said, referring to today's Google Pixel 6 event. He added that: "Last I heard, it was delayed until Q1 2022."

Prosser later pointed out that this isn't the first time he's made this claim. A video from his YouTube channel Front Page Tech also noted that while Google had planned to debut the Watch in October (at the same time as the Google Pixel 6), its launch had been pushed back to the first quarter of next year.

Pixel Watch Don’t expect it at the event tomorrow. Last I heard, it was delayed until Q1 2022.It’s still happening, just not tomorrow. https://t.co/Rd0dGN3yekOctober 18, 2021 See more

Wearables enthusiasts are interested to see what Google's first smartwatch will be like. After Google's huge revamp of its Wear OS software and partnering with Samsung to bring it to the Galaxy Watch 4, and also acquiring Fitbit, the Mountain View company looks to be in a good place for offering a competitive Android smartwatch. It may even be capable on taking on the king of the best smartwatches : the Apple Watch 7 .

While Pixel Watch features and precise release date information seem to be eluding the leakers, we at least have an idea of the Google watch's potential design. Renders from two different sources ( James Tsai and RendersbyIan/Jon Prosser ) both show a round-faced watch, although the two appear to disagree on whether there's a curved side button or a rotating crown as the primary control method.

It's possible with Google holding a big product launch event today that it could make some mention of wearables, or even tease the existence of the Pixel Watch in some way without officially launching it. However it seems from the latest leaks that we need to temper our expectations for Google wearable news for a few months yet.