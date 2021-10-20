Google Pixel 6 price — why do Verizon and AT&T charge $100 more than T-Mobile?

Google officially lifted the veil off its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones today (Oct. 19). However, one detail that wasn't fully unveiled was the Pixel 6's price discrepancy. Google Pixel 6 preorders from the Google Store and T-Mobile start from $599.99 and $899.99 for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, respectively.

However, preorders at Verizon start at $699.99 for the base model. Meanwhile, AT&T is charging a heftier $739.99 and $939.99 for Google's flagships. Sure, there are plenty of aggressive deals that help lower the prices, but if you're wondering why there's such a dramatic price difference the answer is simple.

There are multiple Pixel 6 models available for preorder, as explained by this Google chart. The GB7N6 is the basic model ($599) with no millimeter-wave 5G support. It only offers Sub-6GHz support.

Meanwhile, the G9S9B offers mmWave support. This is the model sold by Verizon and AT&T, which explains why the Pixel 6 models for those carriers cost more than the models at Google and T-Mobile. (All Pixel 6 Pro models sold in the U.S. get mmWave support.)

Sub-6GHz vs. mm-wave 5G

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The 5G standard is comprised of low-, mid- and high-band spectrums. As a result, 5G networks operate on different frequencies with Sub-6GHz and mmWave (20-60GHz) at the low and high ends of the spectrum.

Although mmWave 5G offers exponentially faster speeds than Sub-6GHz 5G, it's more limited in terms of range. That means a phone with mmWave 5G support will need to be located somewhat close to a 5G tower to truly enjoy those faster speeds.

This may work in major metropolitan areas where there are multiple towers spread throughout the city, but it's less of a possibility in rural areas. Because of that, mmWave 5G rollout has been slow and it's available only in select cities.

Not sure which Pixel 6 is right for you? Make sure to check out our Google Pixel 6 review and Google Pixel 6 Pro review for our hands-on reviews of the new flagships.