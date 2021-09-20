iPhone 13 preorders — here’s the wait time for each model

Last week Apple opened the iPhone 13 preorder floodgates. Allowing users to place a reservation on this year’s crop of new iPhones.

The newest iPhone takes full advantage of Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, has a bigger battery to keep it powered up for longer, and a better camera array with a compelling cinematic video mode. It’s arguably one of the biggest upgrades we’ve seen between iPhone generations, and this has naturally led to significant demand for the device.

While the iPhone 13 is scheduled to launch this Friday (September 24), it seems unlikely that the majority of customers will get to spend this weekend getting acclimated with the phone’s brighter display and speedy processor. The wait time for each model of iPhone 13 is shooting up, and getting longer with each passing day.

The iPhone 13 certainly isn’t the only in-demand tech product. The PS5 and Xbox Series X are still supply constrained even 10 months on from launch, and similarly finding a retailer with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphic card in stock has become a herculean task.

If you want an iPhone 13 this year, we suggest getting your order in as soon as possible. Below are the current wait times for each model of iPhone 13.

These are the wait times for each model of iPhone 13

(Image credit: Apple)

Before jumping into the wait time for each model in the iPhone 13 lineup, it’s important to stress that your mileage may vary. Wait time is determined by a variety of factors including your location and your chosen configuration, so we can’t guarantee that your wait time won’t be longer than the ones listed below.

Model Date range In-store pickup iPhone 13 mini October 6 Yes iPhone 13 October 7-12 Yes iPhone 13 Pro October 19-26 Varies iPhone 13 Pro Max October 19-26 Varies

The standard iPhone 13 128GB looks to be quite readily available. Delivery estimates have it arriving between October 7 and 12, and in the New York area, it’ll even be available for pickup on launch day from a physical Apple Store. The 256GB/512GB models are available even sooner with an estimated delivery date of October 5 to October 7.

It was a surprise to some when Apple announced the iPhone 13 mini, due to the reportedly poor sales of the iPhone 12 mini, and it looks like history may be repeating itself. The iPhone 13 mini is the most easily available model in the range. All configurations can be picked up at a local store on launch day in our area, and it’s available for delivery by October 6.

The iPhone 13 Pro model is where the delivery delays are truly being felt. The standard iPhone 13 Pro 128GB isn’t available for delivery until October 19 at the earliest, and that could stretch to as late as October 26. Plus, it’s not even available for local pickup at an Apple Store near us. The situation is similar for the iPhone 13 Pro Max model, which is also facing delivery delays into late October.

As noted above, if you want to get yourself an iPhone 13 in the coming weeks it’s probably best to get your order in now before the delivery dates start to slip into late fall. If you’re looking for a bargain, we’ve got a roundup of the best iPhone 13 deals to help you save big on the latest Apple smartphone.