Apple Event frenzy already pushing new MacBook Pro orders into December

It's been just a few hours since Apple announced the new MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch, both featuring the new M1 Pro or M1 Max chips, and already pre-orders are pushing device shipments into late 2021 for some configurations.

This was first noticed by the folks over at 9to5Mac. The delays start to set in for those that opt in for more custom options. On the 14-inch MacBook Pro, customizing RAM or SSD storage options will push estimated ship times to mid-November.

For the 16-inch MacBook Pro, opting for the top-of-the-line M1 Max chip with its 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU will push estimated ship times to early or mid-December. Requesting 32GB or 64GB of RAM in the configurator will put delivery estimates into December 23, days before Christmas.

Luckily for those not looking to make a bespoke machine, devices will start shipping as early as next week. Apple fully intends to make sure Apple Stores and authorized retailers have stock of the new MacBook Pro come Oct. 26. Again, the units available next week will be base configurations, which start at $1,999 for the 14-inch MacBook Pro and $2,499 for the 16-inch. Educators and students do get a slight discount, bringing the prices of the 14-inch and 16-inch units down to $1,849 and $2,299, respectively.

It makes sense that demand for the new MacBook Pro is high. The last redesign took place in 2016 and was controversial to say the least. Apple removed pretty much every port except three USB-C ports. This essentially required creators to have dongles with them at all times, such as ones for USB-A ports, SD card slots and HDMI ports. Not only that, the MagSafe charging standard was removed for USB-C, an annoyance to Apple fans everywhere.

The new MacBook Pros have also done away with the Touch Bar, which many people found obtrusive and unnecessary.

Other welcome upgrades for the new MacBook Pros include shaper 1080p webcams, brighter mini-LED displays and even longer battery life. The bottom line is that if you want one of the new MacBook Pros, act fast.