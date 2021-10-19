Google Pixel 6 early unboxing leaks online — here’s your first look

The Google Pixel 6 event is almost here, but that hasn't stopped the leaks from coming thick and fast, including an unboxing video of the next-gen Pixel.
In a video posted to TikTock and then shared on Twitter, user @CristianDimboiu unboxed what appears to be the Pixel 6 in the “Sorta Seafoam” color; the post was deleted but was picked up by Twitter user Egor. It’s hardly the most dynamic unboxing, but it’s yet another look at the Pixel 6 in the real world.
From the video we can see the phone in its two-tone pale green color, which looks rather attractive in the same way the green Google Pixel 5 did.
Beyond that we can see there’s a standard USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A converter. Other than that, and a couple of leaflets, there’s not much else to see. What’s not clear is whether Google bundled a charger; going by the compact form of the Pixel 6’s packaging, we suspect a charger might need to be a separate purchase.
Such a move might irritate some Pixel fans. But it could be argued that Google is simply following in the footsteps of Apple and Samsung, who both dropped the charger; the Galaxy S21 has no bundled charger, nor does the iPhone 12 or newer iPhone 13.
Other than the above, there's not much more we can glean from this unboxing. After all, Google has already revealed the design of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, to the extent that we’ve even seen it in the flesh, albeit behind some glass.
The Pixel 6 is expected to sport a pair of rear cameras with a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide sensor, with the Pixel 6 Pro getting a 48MP telephoto camera as well with 4x optical zoom. Both phones will have high refresh rate displays, with the Pixel 6’s 6.4-inch screen offering a 90Hz refresh rate, and the Pixel 6 Pro’s display coming in at 6.71 inches and sporting a 120Hz panel.
The real excitement of today’s Pixel 6 launch event will come from the capabilities of the next-gen Google phones. With the new AI-centric Tensor chipset, we’re hoping to see the Pixel 6 deliver a lot more smart features, building upon Google’s already impressive computational photography and the smarts of the Google Assistant.
Make sure to follow our Google Pixel 6 event live blog for all the news as it happens.