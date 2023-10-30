Live
Apple October Event LIVE: M3 MacBook Pro, M3 iMac, and more
Join us as we report on everything announced at Apple's M3 Mac event
Apple's 'Scary Fast' event is happening today, and the Cupertino Crew look set to unleash a slew of new M3-powered Macs upon us — including a new M3 iMac and M3 MacBook Pros.
But the company isn't stopping there, as we very well may see Mac accessories including the Magic Trackpad and keyboard make the jump over to USB-C, and rumors are rife of a new iPad Mini too.
So, outside of what we believe will be the obvious announcements, we could be due a surprise or two! Sit tight, grab yourself a cuppa tea, and join us as we report on every announcement live.
I'm the Managing Editor of Computing for Tom's Guide, and your tour guide through all things Apple M3. Join me as we get into the nitty gritty of every announcement at today's Mac event!
Welcome to the Apple 'Scary Fast' event live blog!
Here's everything we are expecting to see:
- Apple is looking set to unveil the new M3 chip — built on a 3nm process, and timed perfectly to blow Qualcomm's Snapdragon X elite out of the water.
- Rumors are pointing to three machines making the jump to M3 power: an iMac, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro. That means we'll see the M3 Pro and M3 Max too.
And here are the potential surprises that could be dropping:
- Apple could be taking this chance to migrate some key Mac accessories over to USB-C — including the Magic Mouse, Magic TrackPad, and Magic Keyboard
- On top of this, after a sneaky battery submission to a regulatory database, it seems like the company could be unveiling a new iPad Mini too.