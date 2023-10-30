Live

Apple October Event LIVE: M3 MacBook Pro, M3 iMac, and more

Join us as we report on everything announced at Apple's M3 Mac event

By Jason England
MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023
Apple's 'Scary Fast' event is happening today, and the Cupertino Crew look set to unleash a slew of new M3-powered Macs upon us — including a new M3 iMac and M3 MacBook Pros.

But the company isn't stopping there, as we very well may see Mac accessories including the Magic Trackpad and keyboard make the jump over to USB-C, and rumors are rife of a new iPad Mini too. 

So, outside of what we believe will be the obvious announcements, we could be due a surprise or two! Sit tight, grab yourself a cuppa tea, and join us as we report on every announcement live.

Jason England
Jason England

I'm the Managing Editor of Computing for Tom's Guide, and your tour guide through all things Apple M3. Join me as we get into the nitty gritty of every announcement at today's Mac event!

Welcome to the Apple 'Scary Fast' event live blog!

Apple October Event

Here's everything we are expecting to see:

And here are the potential surprises that could be dropping: