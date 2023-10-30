Apple October Event LIVE: M3 MacBook Pro, M3 iMac, and more

Apple's 'Scary Fast' event is happening today, and the Cupertino Crew look set to unleash a slew of new M3-powered Macs upon us — including a new M3 iMac and M3 MacBook Pros.

But the company isn't stopping there, as we very well may see Mac accessories including the Magic Trackpad and keyboard make the jump over to USB-C, and rumors are rife of a new iPad Mini too.

So, outside of what we believe will be the obvious announcements, we could be due a surprise or two! Sit tight, grab yourself a cuppa tea, and join us as we report on every announcement live.