M5 MacBook Pro: Here's the biggest rumored upgrades

The M5 MacBook Pro has generated a ton of buzz so far. That’s likely because Apple’s rumored successor to the MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 and MacBook Pro 16-inch M4 Pro isn’t expected to offer more than a standard spec bump.

Based on what we’ve heard, the rumored MacBook Pro M6 should offer more significant upgrades, including an OLED panel and a brand-new design. If true, that would place the M5 MacBook Pro in an odd spot, as some might choose to wait for its M6-powered successor.

Even if the MacBook Pro M5 isn’t expected to be all that exciting, it could be worthwhile if you’re in desperate need of a new MacBook Pro. Here are some of the biggest rumored upgrades for the M5 MacBook Pro.

Apple M5 chip

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

The most significant rumored upgrade for the M5 MacBook Pro is the unannounced Apple M5 chip.

According to South Korean publication ET News, Apple began production of the new chip in Taiwan at TSMC sequentially with "USA Amco and China JCET."

This production detail is noteworthy, especially given Apple's recent move to produce chips at an Arizona facility. While some chips are already being manufactured there, expanding production to other regions could be a strategic move to mitigate the impact of tariffs.

ET News provided limited details about the new processor, though it did indicate that the M5 chips are expected to "enhance artificial intelligence performance." The report also mentioned four versions of the chip: base, Pro, Max, and Ultra, which is consistent with previous M-series chip generations.

As reported by MacRumors, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the M5 chip will utilize TSMC’s N3P method, a more advanced 3nm process than the one used for M4 processors. If the performance gains of the M5 chip align with previous M-series upgrades, we could see a 15 to 25% improvement over the M4.

While M4 MacBook Pro owners might notice minimal day-to-day differences, those with older MacBook Pros could experience a substantial boost in both performance and power efficiency.

Upgraded camera

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The 2025 MacBook Pro line may introduce a new feature: a compact camera module (CCM). A CCM is a self-contained camera system typically found in smartphones and tablets, which includes the camera sensor, digital signal processing unit and infrared filter, but excludes the lenses.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Neowin), Vietnamese company Sunny Optical is expected to supply the new CCMs. This is significant because LG Innotek and Sharp have historically provided CCMs for MacBooks.

Sunny Optical's advantage lies in its vertical integration, allowing it to produce both the CCM and the lenses as a single unit. This capability could lead to more compact webcams in future MacBooks.

If successful, Kuo suggests that Sunny Optical could expand to supplying CCMs for future iPhones and iPads. However, this hinges on the company's ability to successfully produce these modules for the upcoming MacBook models.

M5 MacBook Pro Outlook

Based on what we’ve heard, the M5 MacBook Pro might not be all that exciting. As I said, rumors suggest the M6 MacBook Pro is the one to keep an eye on as it should deliver substantial upgrades like an OLED panel and a new design.

That being the case, skipping the M5 MacBook Pro and waiting for its successor might be the smartest option.

As for when the M5 MacBook Pro could arrive, it could be sometime during the fall, which is when Apple typically launches its MacBook Pros. However, as we saw when the M2 MacBook Pros launched in January of 2023, this isn’t always the case. And if Apple tipster Mark Gurman’s sources are correct, it’s possible that the MacBook Pro M5 won’t launch until early 2026 (via MacRumors).

That’s all we know about the rumored M5 MacBook Pro for now, but we’ll keep our ear to the ground and update you when we hear anything new.

