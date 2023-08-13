Apple M3 vs M3 Pro vs M3 Max vs M3 Ultra: The specs you need to know

If rumors are true, the next generation of MacBooks will pack the equally rumored Apple M3 chip, a new upgrade that promises to give Apple computers a significant boost in power and performance. And now, thanks to noted Apple tipster Mark Gurman, we have our first look at the chip's specs to see exactly how big of a boost we can expect.

In his latest Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Gurman, citing developer logs, outlines the specifications of Apple's M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max and M3 Ultra chips along with which new Mac models they'll be found in. Though he notes that the actual specifications could be subject to change during the production process, so the version consumers get their hands on may differ from what Apple's testing internally.

You can find a breakdown of each version of Apple's next-gen chip below. In his report, Gurman lays out the number of cores in each chip's central and graphics processing unit, as well as how many of these cores are dedicated to performance versus efficiency. He further breaks each chip down between its base and top configurations.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Specs Found on these Mac models M3 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores Base MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini, iMac M3 Pro (base configuration) 12 CPU cores (six performance and six efficiency), 18 GPU cores 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini M3 Pro (top configuration) 14 CPU cores (eight performance and six efficiency), 20 GPU cores 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini M3 Max (base configuration) 16 CPU cores (12 performance and four efficiency), 32 GPU cores 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Studio M3 Max (top configuration) 16 CPU cores (12 performance and four efficiency), 40 GPU cores 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Studio M3 Ultra (base configuration) 32 CPU cores (24 performance and eight efficiency), 64 GPU cores Mac Studio and Mac Pro M3 Ultra (top configuration) 32 CPU cores (24 performance and eight efficiency), 80 GPU cores Mac Studio and Mac Pro

Along with processing power, the number of memory options available could change with Apple's next generation of M3-powered Macs. Of the MacBook Pros that Apple's testing, 36GB and 48GB versions are listed in the developer logs, Gurman said. Currently, MacBook Pros are only available in the following configurations: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 96GB.

According to previous rumors, the M3 chip will use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s new 3nm process instead of the 5nm process used for Apple's M1 and M2 chips. Earlier this year, Gurman reported we're likely to see the first Macs with M3 chips in October. However, he says we'll have to wait until 2024 before Apple starts rolling out Macs packing the M3 Pro and M3 Max. As for the M3 Ultra, well, odds are it'll be an even longer wait:

"It’s plausible that an M3 Ultra chip doesn’t arrive until the end of that year at the earliest," Gurman said in his latest newsletter.

Obviously, with Apple yet to officially confirm the M3 chip exists yet, we'll have to take all of this with a grain of salt for now. But if you currently own a less powerful MacBook, like the MacBook Pro with M1, and have been thinking about upgrading, maybe hold off on buying a MacBook until the M3 chip arrives.

After all, Apple's September event is just weeks away, and we expect to see the iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9 and more of what Apple's working on. If reports of an October shipping window are accurate, M3-powered MacBooks should follow soon after. So it’s better to wait until October before purchasing a MacBook — whether that’s one of the new M3 computers or snagging an existing model on sale with the best MacBook deals. Either way, you stand to win by biding your time.