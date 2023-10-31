Where to buy the new M3 iMac — pre-orders open right now

By Millie Davis-Williams
published

Apple's new all-in-one is available for pre-order now

M3 iMac
(Image credit: Apple)

In case you missed the recent Apple Event, a new iMac has been announced — and it's better than ever. Apple's latest all-in-one computer is already out for pre-orders, so make sure to snag yours now.

The new M3 iMac is set for release on Tuesday, November 7. According to Apple, it can perform up to 2x faster than the M1 iMac (2021) thanks to its more powerful M3 chip. The M3 iMac has also had a boost to its gaming capabilities — since the M3 chip has hardware accelerated ray tracing for AAA games.

The base configuration of the iMac sports a 24-inch 4.5K display, an 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD and starts at $1,299. An upgraded model with a 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD will also be available for $1,499. There are a generous selection of 7 color options to choose from.

The M3 iMac preorder is now up for grabs at the Apple Store. If you're interested in picking up some other Apple goodies, check out our Black Friday Apple sales coverage.

Where to buy M3 iMac

