Where to buy M3 MacBook Pro — pre-orders open now

Apple has just announced the brand new MacBook Pro line-up — packed with either the M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max chipset. Prices start from $1,599, and these new laptops are available for pre-order right now with a launch date of Tuesday, November 7.

Now, you may have noticed that the 14-inch Pro starts at a far lower price than the previous $1,999 base price of the M2 Pro system. That’s because Apple has made the choice to discontinue the 13-inch Pro, and replace it with the 14-inch.

Sure, that means a $300 price increase over the standard 13-inch base model’s price tag, but you’re getting everything we love about the beasty Pro too — its Liquid Retina XDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, that gorgeously utilitarian design that bids a fond farewell to the touch bar, and some of the best speakers we’ve ever heard on a laptop.

So with that in mind, let’s answer the one question a lot of you will have: where can I buy a new M3 MacBook Pro?

Where to buy the M3 MacBook Pro

14-inch MacBook Pro (M3/M3 Pro/M3 Max): from $1,599 @ Apple

The new standard M3 MacBook Pro is up to 60% faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 in key tasks like Final Cut Pro. If you upgrade to M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish.