Where to buy M3 MacBook Pro — pre-orders open now

Apple has just announced the brand new MacBook Pro line-up — packed with either the M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max chipset. Prices start from $1,599, and these new laptops are available for pre-order right now with a launch date of Tuesday, November 7.
Now, you may have noticed that the 14-inch Pro starts at a far lower price than the previous $1,999 base price of the M2 Pro system. That’s because Apple has made the choice to discontinue the 13-inch Pro, and replace it with the 14-inch.
Sure, that means a $300 price increase over the standard 13-inch base model’s price tag, but you’re getting everything we love about the beasty Pro too — its Liquid Retina XDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, that gorgeously utilitarian design that bids a fond farewell to the touch bar, and some of the best speakers we’ve ever heard on a laptop.
So with that in mind, let’s answer the one question a lot of you will have: where can I buy a new M3 MacBook Pro?
Where to buy the M3 MacBook Pro
14-inch MacBook Pro (M3/M3 Pro/M3 Max): from $1,599 @ Apple
The new standard M3 MacBook Pro is up to 60% faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 in key tasks like Final Cut Pro. If you upgrade to M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish.
16-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro/M3 Max): from $2,499 @ Apple
Go big or go home, right? The 16-inch MacBook Pro also offers the Space Black Finish, and if you opt for M3 Max, you can expect to see huge speed increases in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift.