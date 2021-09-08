Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Aryna Sabalenka live stream and how to watch US Open tennis online

Tomorrow's Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Aryna Sabalenka live stream is not exactly the former's biggest match yet. Except it totally is. After the 19-year-old Canadian prodigy sunk Naomi Osaka in round three and then 5th-seeded Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinal, she's now just a win away from the finals. So, can she do it again in this US Open live stream?

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Aryna Sabalenka match time The Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Aryna Sabalenka live stream is airing tomorrow (Thursday, September 9).

The match time is TBA, we will update this when the US Open does.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The experts are leaning in favor of Sabalenka, who is having an excellent season. She's currently no.2 in the world rankings after a year that has so far seen her reach the semis at Wimbledon and win a couple of WTA titles.

The 73rd-ranked Fernandez, though, is no stranger to upsets, taking the 2020 Open champ Naomi Osaka out in the third round (5-7, 7-6, 6-4) and the 17th-ranked Angelique Kerber of Germany down in the Round of 16 (6-4, 6-7, 2-6). She was then even more impressive in knocking out Svitolina, in the process becoming the youngest woman to reach the US Open singles semi-finals since Maria Sharapova in 2005.

Can she go one step further and reach the last two here — or will Sabalenka finally fulfil her potential and make a grand-slam final for the first time? Here's how to watch Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Aryna Sabalenka online:

How to watch Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Aryna Sabalenka live streams from anywhere

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Aryna Sabalenka live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Here's how easy it is to stream from anywhere in the world:

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Aryna Sabalenka live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Aryna Sabalenka live stream is tomorrow, Sept. 9.

The match will be on ESPN, which has women's singles semifinals action from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. A match time has not been announced yet.

US Open matches are spread across the ESPN family of networks, as well as streaming on ESPN3, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app. There is also coverage on the Tennis Channel.

If you cut the cord, you can get all of those channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT. Tennis Channel can be added on with the Sports Extra (Sling) and Sports Plus (Fubo) packages, which are $11 per month.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and the other ESPN channels in the Sling Orange package, and then add on Tennis Channel with the Sports Extra add-on.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services for sports fans, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Aryna Sabalenka live streams in the UK

U.K. fans will have to stay up late again. Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Aryna Sabalenka will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The match time isn't announced, but will take place at some point between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. BST, the women's single semifinals block.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which is £79 per year.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN.

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Aryna Sabalenka live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for the Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Aryna Sabalenka live stream. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package.

TSN5 will have the coverage of the match, as they've got the women's semifinals coverage from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.