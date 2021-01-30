Lakers vs Celtics live stream: How to watch NBA game online

Lakers vs Celtics start time, channel Lakers vs Celtics at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT, on Saturday, January 30. It will be broadcast on ABC.

Saturday’s Lakers vs Celtics live stream will be the latest installment of one of the NBA’s most historic rivalries. This time around, these teams find themselves in different places heading into this NBA live stream.

The Lakers will be playing their sixth game of a seven-game road trip and having dropped both games of a back-to-back. Despite the long time away from home, Lebron James and Anthony Davis have the defending champs keeping pace with last year’s performance. This season, the Lakers are still among the NBA’s top teams with a 14-6 record and their defense is ranked second in the NBA.

The Celtics haven’t played since Wednesday night’s loss to the Spurs and hope the last few days off help them to regroup. They will enter this game with a middle of the road offense and a record of just 10-7. Boston did get a boost to their line-up this week with the return of last year’s leading scorer and all-star Jayson Tatum who missed five games with COVID-19. Tatum has netted 25 and 24 points in his two games back.

This will be the only meeting between these teams this season. Last year they split their two-game series with the road team winning each time. In 2020, Lebron James was held to just 15 points in LA, while Jason Tatum scored 41 points in a losing effort in Boston.

Lakers’ star Anthony Davis sat out Thursday night’s loss to the Pistons with a right quad contusion. He is officially listed as day-to-day.

Here's everything you need to watch the Lakers vs Celtics live stream open the NBA season:

How to avoid Lakers vs Celtics blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Lakers vs Celtics live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Lakers vs Celtics live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Lakers vs Celtics game is on ABC, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 30.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Fubo is one of our picks for best streaming services. It carries ABC, plus ESPN and many other sports channels.

You can also watch ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ABC and ESPN, as well as other top networks like Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Lakers vs Celtics live streams in the UK

British basketball fans can catch the Lakers vs Celtics live stream at the insane hour of 1:30 a.m. GMT. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K..

Lakers vs Celtics live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Lakers vs Celtics on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on SN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.