Jets vs Giants live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL preseason game online

The Jets vs Giants live stream catches the Jets in a spot where they are just pushing “reset” while the Giants are just ahead on their blueprint for success. This NFL live stream will be the first look for New York to see where each of these teams stand with their rosters and fresh coaching staffs.

Jets vs Giants channel, start time The Jets vs Giants live stream will begin Saturday August 14th at 7:30 ET / 4:30pm PT.

It will air on NBC 4 New York.

The Jets are a much different team than a year ago. After posting a 2-14 record last season the team dismissed Adam Gase as the head coach and replaced him with Robert Saleh. The team also hit the reset button at quarterback, trading away 24-year-old quarterback Sam Darnold and drafting Zach Wilson number two overall pick in April’s draft.

Saturday night will be Jets fans first look at Wilson, who is expected to play the first quarter. Wilson admittedly had his struggles last week during a scrimmage, “I have high expectations for myself and for this offense.” Wilson said after the session. “I've got to make better decisions.

That's why this isn't game one, that's why we're doing this." Wilson will attempt to not repeat his mistakes as he takes the field for the first time in game one of the Jets preseason.

The best streaming devices for watching the games

59 best Netflix shows and TV series

Plus: How to watch every NFL live stream

The Jets are where the Giants were at the start of last season. The G-men hired a first-time head coach in Joe Judge a year ago and they were trying to groom Daniel Jones to be the teams’ next franchise quarterback after Eli Manning’s retirement. After a less than stellar year last season, the Giants are hoping Jones starts to increase his production in his second year in Jason Garrett’s system. Jones however is being held out of this game. Mike Glennon will get the majority of the reps for the Giants.

The Jets host the Giants as 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is 35.

How to watch Jets vs Giants live stream with a VPN

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Jets vs Giants live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Jets vs Giants live streams in the US

In the US, Jets vs Giants is going to be broadcast at Saturday August 14th at 7:30 ET / 4:30pm PT — but only to one network: NBC 4 New York.

We're recommending New York audiences to look for the game on fuboTV and Sling TV (on Sling Blue and Blue + Orange).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NBC (New York-area fans with NBC 4 New York will be the only ones to get this game), and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Folks in the New York area NBC 4 New York on Sling Blue or Sling Blue + Orange. Ideal for those who don't need CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: No pre-season games are included, so the Jets vs Giants game won't be on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Jets vs Giants live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Jets vs Giants on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Also, the NFL Game Pass can be purchased for $99 and will allow you to live stream 28 preseason football games. This is ONLY for NFL Preseason games. You cannot live stream NFL regular season games using NFL Game Pass.

The Jets vs Giants live stream starts at 12:30 a.m. BST Sunday morning.

Jets vs Giants live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Jets vs Giants live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.